Workers constructing the new house.
Workers constructing the new house.
The state of the building before the renovation.
The state of the building before the renovation.
A copper entrance at the back of the house.
A copper entrance at the back of the house.
RSAA incorporated the old, damaged walls into the new residence.
RSAA incorporated the old, damaged walls into the new residence.
The roof draws upon traditional Chinese aesthetics.
The roof draws upon traditional Chinese aesthetics.
The bathroom on the second level.
The bathroom on the second level.
The dining and living areas are separated by a suspended, copper-plated staircase.
The dining and living areas are separated by a suspended, copper-plated staircase.
A corridor on the second floor.
A corridor on the second floor.
A window looks down to the courtyard.
A window looks down to the courtyard.
“We used a sweeping curvature that rises to create an imaginary space detached from the original projection. Because of the limitation of the original height of the old house, and its badly damaged roof, we added two new floors to the original building,” says Zhuang.
“We used a sweeping curvature that rises to create an imaginary space detached from the original projection. Because of the limitation of the original height of the old house, and its badly damaged roof, we added two new floors to the original building,” says Zhuang.
The house sits well within its rocky, forested landscape.
The house sits well within its rocky, forested landscape.
The idea for a new 1,722-square-foot house was born when the home's owner spoke to Ziyu Zhuang of RSAA: "Look at the tallest tree that survived in our village. It’s beautiful. It should be seen in this house after it's been rebuilt." And so the design of the home, named Tongling Recluse, evolved around preserving the tree and elements from the old ruins.
The idea for a new 1,722-square-foot house was born when the home's owner spoke to Ziyu Zhuang of RSAA: "Look at the tallest tree that survived in our village. It’s beautiful. It should be seen in this house after it's been rebuilt." And so the design of the home, named Tongling Recluse, evolved around preserving the tree and elements from the old ruins.
Eaves create sheltered walkways around the house.
Eaves create sheltered walkways around the house.
Tongling Recluse looks out upon pristine mountain vistas.
Tongling Recluse looks out upon pristine mountain vistas.
The middle section of an old wall creates a courtyard where the owner can stargaze at night.
The middle section of an old wall creates a courtyard where the owner can stargaze at night.
Moonshine is beautifully set in an isolated spot in the English countryside outside of Bath. The dramatic juxtaposition of a stone gamekeeper's cottage and a modern timber framed addition gives the home a quaint, pastoral feel while capitalizing on the dramatic view of St. Catherine's Valley.
Moonshine is beautifully set in an isolated spot in the English countryside outside of Bath. The dramatic juxtaposition of a stone gamekeeper's cottage and a modern timber framed addition gives the home a quaint, pastoral feel while capitalizing on the dramatic view of St. Catherine's Valley.
Project Name: Martis - Dunsmuir
Project Name: Martis - Dunsmuir
Project Name: Martis Camp, CA Website: http://www.cleverhomes.net
Project Name: Martis Camp, CA Website: www.cleverhomes.net
Blu Homes's new prefab in Joshua Tree, California.
Blu Homes's new prefab in Joshua Tree, California.
Project Name: Seafoam 2010
Project Name: Seafoam 2010
Project Name: Kenyon Residence Website: http://www.protohomes.com/
Project Name: Kenyon Residence Website: www.protohomes.com
Located on a wooded lot in West Lake Hills, Paul and Jessica D'Arcy's peaceful retreat feels worlds away from Austin, yet is just five miles from the city's buzzing downtown. The couple first listed their home on Airbnb nearly three years ago.
Located on a wooded lot in West Lake Hills, Paul and Jessica D'Arcy's peaceful retreat feels worlds away from Austin, yet is just five miles from the city's buzzing downtown. The couple first listed their home on Airbnb nearly three years ago.
Apartment VLP by Pascali Semerdjian Architects
Apartment VLP by Pascali Semerdjian Architects
"When we started out, Casey wasn’t married and wasn’t dating anyone," says architect Arthur Furman. "So the original project brief was less about bedrooms and bathrooms, and more about the character of the home. Specifically, the shape. Casey had an image in his mind of a house he had photographed early in his career in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape—as one would draw as a child—just a box with a gabled roof." The home's simple gabled shape is emphasized by the use of burnished stucco on all sides.
"When we started out, Casey wasn’t married and wasn’t dating anyone," says architect Arthur Furman. "So the original project brief was less about bedrooms and bathrooms, and more about the character of the home. Specifically, the shape. Casey had an image in his mind of a house he had photographed early in his career in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape—as one would draw as a child—just a box with a gabled roof." The home's simple gabled shape is emphasized by the use of burnished stucco on all sides.
Set cover photo