March is a purveyor of modern kitchen essentials.
The store's entrance includes a three-story facade with vertical wood slats and glass storefront.
Aesop, San FranciscoLocated on the shopper's paradise of Fillmore Street in Pacific Heights, the cork-and-pine shop cuts an understated figure when compared to flashy retail outlets like Jonathan Adler or Marc Jacobs down the block.
Bartkowscy is a family bakery that was established in 1927. Today it has 18 stores in Toruń (Poland)
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
From urban-dwellers to empty-nesters, many are now embracing the movement toward smaller, more sensible living. Bosch's new line of 24" kitchen appliances is designed to help them save space without downsizing on style.
Coming this fall, the new Bosch 24" kitchen appliances work particularly well in urban lofts and other small living situations, like guest suites. The new line, which includes gas and electric cooktops, will join their already-launched glass door refrigerator and laundry pairs.
For modern chefs on-the-go, Bosch appliances are expedient and efficient. The speed convection microwave marries the power of a convection oven with the convenience of a microwave, and the European-style steam convection oven cooks and reheats food in a way that retains its texture, taste, freshness, and nutrients. Their wall ovens have the option of a SideOpening door, a feature that provides better access to the oven cavity.
KITCHEN LETTERS $35-$60 Kitchen Letters are letters in the mail from chefs–connecting foodies and chefs around the country. Letters have been penned by Marisa McClellan of Food in Jars, Phoebe Lapine of Feed Me Phoebe, John Beaver of Oaktown Spice Shop, Diana Hardeman of MilkMade Ice Cream, and Agatha + Erin of Ovenly. Rumor has it the line up for 2014 includes Evan Kleiman of Good Food on NPR (KCRW), Dominique Ansel and Mast Brothers (plus a bunch more). The letters are stuffed with anecdotes, tips + tricks, and a seasonal, simple recipe, and sent out twice a month.
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
In the kitchen, black-cushioned bar stools by Erik Buch pop against the blonde wood counters, custom white melamine cupboards, and milky ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen sink is by Franke, the faucet by Grohe, and the fridge by Liebherr.
Modern Fan Company’s Cirrus Hugger models help the breeze along. She had low-level Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances as well as pop-up vents installed in the kitchen so there’s nothing at eye level.
The kitchen has open storage and cabinets and an island made of plywood.
This wooden staircase doubles as kitchen shelving in the English designer's home. Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler's vast collection of colorful cookware.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
