Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
An office space/guest room awaits on the second level, where sliding doors lead out onto the private rooftop patio.
An office space/guest room awaits on the second level, where sliding doors lead out onto the private rooftop patio.
The three townhouses, named the Shake Shacks, range in size from 1,400 to 1,600 square feet. Each has two bedrooms, one bath, and a flexible space at the ground floor which can be rented out or used as a home office. The gable roof shields a protected deck on one side, and a solar panel array on the other.
The three townhouses, named the Shake Shacks, range in size from 1,400 to 1,600 square feet. Each has two bedrooms, one bath, and a flexible space at the ground floor which can be rented out or used as a home office. The gable roof shields a protected deck on one side, and a solar panel array on the other.
The atrium has an open feel thanks to the metal grating platform, large window along one wall, and staircase with wire banisters.
The atrium has an open feel thanks to the metal grating platform, large window along one wall, and staircase with wire banisters.
Fed up with modern-day society’s obsessive pursuit of things rather than lived experiences, Michael Lamprell, the designer of this cabin in Adelaide, Australia, set out to create an antidote to what he quips is a “craziness we’ve brought upon ourselves.” In 160 square feet, CABN Jude includes space for a king-size bed, toilet, shower, heater, two-burner kitchen stove, full-size sink, and fridge. The interior is clad with light-colored wood, which helps to enhance the sense of space. Large windows bring plenty of natural light, while the clever design means everything the resident needs is within easy reach.
Fed up with modern-day society’s obsessive pursuit of things rather than lived experiences, Michael Lamprell, the designer of this cabin in Adelaide, Australia, set out to create an antidote to what he quips is a “craziness we’ve brought upon ourselves.” In 160 square feet, CABN Jude includes space for a king-size bed, toilet, shower, heater, two-burner kitchen stove, full-size sink, and fridge. The interior is clad with light-colored wood, which helps to enhance the sense of space. Large windows bring plenty of natural light, while the clever design means everything the resident needs is within easy reach.
It was important that the renovation fit into the vernacular of the traditional neighbourhood, both in terms of scale and external materiality. As a result, the shipping containers are visible only in the interior and backyard.
It was important that the renovation fit into the vernacular of the traditional neighbourhood, both in terms of scale and external materiality. As a result, the shipping containers are visible only in the interior and backyard.
The exterior of the front door has been painted bright orange, a reference to the shipping containers' (painted over) Cor-Ten steel. From the street, this is the only indication of what lies inside.
The exterior of the front door has been painted bright orange, a reference to the shipping containers' (painted over) Cor-Ten steel. From the street, this is the only indication of what lies inside.
“Moments of finer-scale timber detailing are carried through the design, providing a sense of craftsmanship for the builder and furniture maker clients,” note the architects.
“Moments of finer-scale timber detailing are carried through the design, providing a sense of craftsmanship for the builder and furniture maker clients,” note the architects.
The conservatory that John Hudson Thomas designed in 1929 retains many of the original features, including natural gray-toned stucco walls that match the exterior of the home.
The conservatory that John Hudson Thomas designed in 1929 retains many of the original features, including natural gray-toned stucco walls that match the exterior of the home.
Sunlight illuminates the main bedroom, which features a platform bed and built-in bookshelves.
Sunlight illuminates the main bedroom, which features a platform bed and built-in bookshelves.
Helen & Hard built a pair of pine cone–shaped cabins that wrap around tree trunks in the forests of Odda, Norway.
Helen & Hard built a pair of pine cone–shaped cabins that wrap around tree trunks in the forests of Odda, Norway.
Winkelman Architecture delivers grown-up summer-camp vibes with this unassuming retreat on the coast of Maine.
Winkelman Architecture delivers grown-up summer-camp vibes with this unassuming retreat on the coast of Maine.
The nominees for this year’s Dwell Design Awards may be petite, but they pack a big punch.
The nominees for this year’s Dwell Design Awards may be petite, but they pack a big punch.
The kitchen opens up to a covered courtyard, which features a fireplace that transforms the semi-outdoor space into a cozy living area year round. This courtyard connects to the covered deck, from which the bedrooms can be accessed.
The kitchen opens up to a covered courtyard, which features a fireplace that transforms the semi-outdoor space into a cozy living area year round. This courtyard connects to the covered deck, from which the bedrooms can be accessed.
Rich black soapstone counters wrap black-matte IKEA cabinets, and appliances are hidden behind cabinet fronts so the room recedes. Storage now extends under the windows and lines the dining area, where the table and chairs were both Craigslist finds.
Rich black soapstone counters wrap black-matte IKEA cabinets, and appliances are hidden behind cabinet fronts so the room recedes. Storage now extends under the windows and lines the dining area, where the table and chairs were both Craigslist finds.
A look at the private bathroom.
A look at the private bathroom.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
A couple transform their backyard into a botanical children’s playland and an ideal entertaining spot.
A couple transform their backyard into a botanical children’s playland and an ideal entertaining spot.
A look at one of the home’s bedrooms, all of which feature a trio of Ultimate Casement windows, both operable and stationary.
A look at one of the home’s bedrooms, all of which feature a trio of Ultimate Casement windows, both operable and stationary.
Floor-to-ceiling windows flank both sides of the main entrance, while a soaring stone wall serves as a partition from the primary living space right around the corner.
Floor-to-ceiling windows flank both sides of the main entrance, while a soaring stone wall serves as a partition from the primary living space right around the corner.
The fireplace stretches toward the geometric roof opening, where an abundance of natural light seeps in. An open mezzanine overlooking the living room curves around the second level.
The fireplace stretches toward the geometric roof opening, where an abundance of natural light seeps in. An open mezzanine overlooking the living room curves around the second level.
One of the homes features a large, circular living room that frames 360-degree views of the surrounding Santa Ynez valley. Vaulted ceilings enhance the grand sense of scale.
One of the homes features a large, circular living room that frames 360-degree views of the surrounding Santa Ynez valley. Vaulted ceilings enhance the grand sense of scale.
Inside, the cabins are wrapped in either aspen or spruce, with most of the timber sourced sustainably from Estonian forests. The same shingling technique used on the exterior is employed to create a layered, half-dome design at each end of the hut.
Inside, the cabins are wrapped in either aspen or spruce, with most of the timber sourced sustainably from Estonian forests. The same shingling technique used on the exterior is employed to create a layered, half-dome design at each end of the hut.
Handcrafted according to centuries-old technique, Estonian company Iglucraft’s shingled saunas and cabins are straight out of a fairy tale.
Handcrafted according to centuries-old technique, Estonian company Iglucraft’s shingled saunas and cabins are straight out of a fairy tale.
The compact row houses feature carefully angled solar panels that harness every moment of the sun.
The compact row houses feature carefully angled solar panels that harness every moment of the sun.
Inside, an alcove to one side contains a bed with luggage storage underneath.
Inside, an alcove to one side contains a bed with luggage storage underneath.
Among several custom features, the clients requested a large park-facing window from which guests could observe surrounding wildlife. Other changes included the removal of a kitchen and bathroom given the sites central facilities nearby.
Among several custom features, the clients requested a large park-facing window from which guests could observe surrounding wildlife. Other changes included the removal of a kitchen and bathroom given the sites central facilities nearby.
These custom-designed Igluhuts by Iglucraft provide overnight accommodation for guests of Ree Park Safari in Ebeltoft, Denmark, about 150 miles northwest of Copenhagen.
These custom-designed Igluhuts by Iglucraft provide overnight accommodation for guests of Ree Park Safari in Ebeltoft, Denmark, about 150 miles northwest of Copenhagen.

27 more saves

Set cover photo