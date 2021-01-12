The kitchen is located in a corner behind the dining area. The L-shaped space features professional-grade appliances and contemporary cabinetry.
The new en suite bath features two-tone, gray-and-white tiles to match the two-tone paintwork in the original house and the two-tone plasterboard on the extension. Metal detailing wraps around the arched mirror above the timber vanity.
The architects created built-in storage to show off Frank and Amy’s extensive LEGO collection. A glimpse of the couple’s collection can be seen on the left.
The living areas in the rear extension connect to the garden, which features a terrace sheltered by cross-laminated timber pergola clad in translucent fiberglass.
City Cabin floor plan
Another view of the glazed rear facade shows the wall of steel windows and doors that enclose the living area and kitchen.
Rejuvenation wall hooks match the shade of the bench cushion. The laundry room's Heath tiles are colored in "Heron Blue."
Macdonald installed a Signature Hardware farmhouse sink in the defined laundry room, and surrounded it with storage.
Macdonald opted for a traditional Shaker cabinet for the kitchen and laundry room, but painted the uppers in Benjamin Moore's "Chantilly Lace
A closer look at the stone patio. A door to the right also serves as the home's main entrance, leading into the open living and dining area.
Outside, the home offers a sunny patio on one side and a large deck on the other. A large lawn surrounds the home, which is sited in a clearing off the road and in the middle of the acreage.
The basement door leads out into the lush, natural area that surrounds the home.
Another view of the basement, which features a door leading outside.
Original stone walls also enclose the walk-out basement.
The home's other two, sun-lit bedrooms are located across the hall.
One of the home's three bathrooms is located directly adjacent to the bedroom.
The home's three bedrooms are located down a hallway beside of the kitchen. Here, the largest bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the treetops.
Crisp, white finishes balance the commanding stone fireplace, which is original to the home. A door leads to the back deck.
Inside, understated finishes allow the stone fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows to stand out. Slate tiles line the floors while clerestory windows provide sunlight from the opposite direction.
The living room flows directly into the dining area and kitchen. Exposed rafters subtly reinforce the slated roofline and draw the eye toward the wall-to-wall windows.
The crumbling stone walls of a 17th-century farmhouse in the remote countryside of Dumfries, Scotland, presented a unique renovation opportunity for Lily Jencks Studio and Nathanael Dorent Architecture, the teams behind this project. Rather than demolish the old walls, they inserted a crisp, modern home within them, so as to emphasize the site's history and passage of time.
Originally constructed in the late 1940s and then remodeled in the 1960s by famed Palm Springs interior designer Arthur Elrod, this residence served as the home of Malcom Clarke, part owner of the Las Vegas Sands hotel. Elrod's thoughtful updates included an enlarged kitchen, a new front entry with breezeblocks, and special details in the bathrooms. In recent years, the homeowners have sought to retain the home's original 1947 and 1961 details while updating its systems and infrastructure, like air conditioning.
Located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, this home was originally constructed by the acclaimed Alexander Construction Company, who built over 2,200 houses throughout California's Coachella Valley between 1955 and 1965. These homes, collectively called Alexanders, celebrated modernist style and innovative construction geared towards middle-class buyers. This 2,098 square foot home has been updated for modern sensibilities, like a punchy yellow exterior, eye-catching graphic wallpapers on the interiors, and an open kitchen with a generous island.
Designed in 1966 by modernist architect Howard Lapham, 650 East Tachevah Drive is a sprawling, one-level residence with 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two half-baths located in Palm Springs’ historic Movie Colony neighborhood. The grand residence comes in at just under 10,000 square feet and is also rumored to be the largest midcentury modern home in town. Long and low with classic midcentury lines, the home features capacious rooms, high ceilings, walls of glass, cantilevered roofs, poured terrazzo floors, and brightly colored interiors. While it retains many of its original features, the majority of the windows have been replaced for more energy-efficient models, among other elements that have also been renovated, updated, or replaced.
