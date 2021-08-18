An aerial view of the home showcasing its tiered, tree-filled lot. While the dwelling offers a private escape, it is also conveniently sited near many of the area's popular cafes, shops, and studios.
The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
The all-white kitchen/dining area features a custom worktop with integrated sink and a custom dining table on casters, both designed by Simone Subissati Architects. The faucet is by Cea and the cooktops are by Alpes Inox. Around the table are chairs by Piet Hein Eek. A Mexical pendant by Renzo Serafini hangs overhead.