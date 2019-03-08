A rendering of the $91 million project, which will link up a string of Chicago’s West Side neighborhoods and, as supporters hope, become a new urban corridor. The view shows redevelopment around Churchill Park in the Bucktown neighborhood. As engineer Stan Kaderbek says, standing atop the raised path, even during construction, “gives you a whole different feeling of the community. you can see what you’re a part of.” Like many involved in the project, he believes the transformative potential of this project goes beyond beautifying. “City’s are worth saving—They’re a worthwhile investment.”