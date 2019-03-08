The Swedish Door Company offers a range of doors for IKEA and non-IKEA cabinets. This Shaker-style door front was designed by Tatiana Wojtan Studio.
Schiller Projects designed and built many of the Chilmark House's freestanding furniture pieces. In the living area, the family dog reclines on an upholstered bench.
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.
Emilio Fuscaldo sits in the garden outside the brick house that he designed for himself and his partner, Anna Krien, on a small subdivided lot in Coburg, a suburb north of Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Nic Granleese.
Bookshelves add extra utility to the undulating staircase in Tokyo's 921-square-foot Coil house. The space was designed by architect Akihisa Hirata for Sakura and Ryo Sugiura, a young couple with two children.
Stay tuned to see the final result and to hear what it was like for Isabelle to take on a project that’s so close to her heart. Additionally, make sure to visit the Gamble house site to find out what types of tours are available and to see more details about the anniversary events coming up.
The gardens and ponds throughout the property are kept up to this day. To accommodate a eucalyptus tree that existed on the land before the house was built, the Greenes created notches in the roof line.
The home is surrounded by open porches that are constructed of cedar. The house’s art glass—shown here on the front door—acted as a way to bring light into the space before there was electricity. Thus, it acted as a functional work of art.
Also found throughout the house are complete collections of art tile, pottery, and art glass that were compiled by the resident family. The Greene brothers took these key pieces into consideration when designed the house, and they still exist there today. This dining space reveals a smooth, velvety glow that permeates the space, which is created by a lack of direct lighting. The walls are covered with canvas, which were varnished into a wet plaster.
Shown here is one of the living spaces that’s filled with intricate woodworking and handcrafted furniture. The various spaces of the house are separated by different wood patterns on the floor. The chevron pattern denotes public formal spaces for entertaining, while the linear horizontal flooring presents private, informal spaces where the family would spend their time.
Inspired by Japanese architecture, the Greenes ensured that there were no hard edges to be found on the property. Everything is round and smoothed out, including the bricks in the yard. The exterior of the house is lined with Douglas fir and the extended overhanging eaves act as cooling agents while protecting the porch from the rain.
The Gamble House, which was built by the Greene Brothers for the Proctor and Gamble family in 1908, is known as one of the most authentic and well-preserved examples of the Arts and Crafts movement that spread like a wildfire in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pasadena. Every detail of the the house was crafted by hand with an abundance of natural materials. Photo by Alexander Vertikoff, Courtesy of the Gamble HouseUltimate bungalows
Rough-sawn plywood and standing-seam metal siding clad the house. “In cabins, we like to use undressed materials, which lend themselves to the simplicity of the structure,” says architect Tom Lenchek.
The structure boasts a roof garden replete with turbines and solar panels, as well as fifteen geothermal wells sunk underground.
The stairs are made of reclaimed timber.
Games and toys await in the entryway.
The exterior was clad with LP SmartSide in alternating bands of textured and smooth siding and basement areaways are constructed of site-salvaged brick-filled gabions. Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography
Chicago architect Brad Lynch demolished the 1940s bungalow he’d been sharing with his family for nearly two decades, and in its place built a brick-clad structure that would function as a modern counterpoint to its more traditional neighbors.
Dwell broke the news about the first-ever Virgin Hotel opening January 15, 2015. The hotel was designed by Rockwell Group Europe and each guest room includes a Smeg mini-fridge, Maya Romanoff felt wallcovering, and custom wood sliding doors.
Max De Pree House Designed in 1954, the Zeeland, Michigan home of Max De Pree—son of Herman Miller founder D.J. De Pree, and later the CEO—melded local style and history with Scandinavian cool, including a sleek vertical shape and a cedar exterior. Photo credit: chicagogeek, via Creative Commons
A rendering of the $91 million project, which will link up a string of Chicago’s West Side neighborhoods and, as supporters hope, become a new urban corridor. The view shows redevelopment around Churchill Park in the Bucktown neighborhood. As engineer Stan Kaderbek says, standing atop the raised path, even during construction, “gives you a whole different feeling of the community. you can see what you’re a part of.” Like many involved in the project, he believes the transformative potential of this project goes beyond beautifying. “City’s are worth saving—They’re a worthwhile investment.”
In Chicago’s Buena Park, dSPACE Studio transformed a disorganized 1978 home into a bright retreat that revolves around an expanded atrium. SoCo pendant lights by Tech Lighting draw the eye up to the double-height light well.
