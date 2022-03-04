In the skylit master bathroom, Dandelion tile from Marrakech Design is paired with tile from Ann Sacks. The fixtures are by California Faucets and the mirror is from Paris Mirrors.
Nestled in a celebrated midcentury neighborhood, the Riley Residence was a 1957 ranch house two doors down from Crestwood Hills, the Los Angeles cooperative development known for its collection of A. Quincy Jones masterpieces. The L-shaped floor plan on a large wooded lot was reimagined by architect Cory Buckner, who remodeled and developed an addition inspired by the nearby icons. Quirky retro charm radiates from the home with pistachio green cabinetry in the eat-in kitchen. These were complemented with some quiet complements like Blizzard countertops by Caesarstone and white tile by Ann Sacks. A nook with a tulip-style table by ModShop, a custom upholstered banquette by Johannes Interiors, and a Caboche chandelier by Foscarini accentuates the home's retro charm.
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
Part modern farmhouse, part gallery, this vacation home just outside Tahoe National Forest is composed of four distinct gable forms separated by square, stone-clad volumes. It was designed by Tahoe-based architect Clare Walton. The interiors were a collaborative effort between the owner, who is an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. In the kitchen, a custom-made, six-person breakfast banquet, crafted from walnut, is organized around a table that features cold roll steel table top and a turned wood base that has been ebonized black.
Overlooking the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, this condo is infused with Bjørn Design’s soothing palette of blonde and dark-grey oaks, peppered with hints of blue and purple. In the kitchen corner, a custom banquette with built-in storage offers a bold, yet entirely practical dining nook.
Overlooking Carl Schurz Park and the East River on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, this three-bedroom residence was designed by architect Peter Marino as an airy loft teeming with artistic charm. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, while stained solid oak floors anchor the home. Just off of the living room, a custom-built dining area with banquette seating offers a cheery space to enjoy a meal or a coffee with a book.
To adapt the apartment to better suit the needs of a growing family, C2 Architecture added a bedroom to the children’s wing while also reconfiguring the kitchen to function as the family's main gathering place. The expansive kitchen has a multitude of cabinets and two islands, each with separate sinks for extra space to prep and cook. Capping off one end is a streamlined breakfast nook designed with glossy alabaster and wood tones. Leather seating adds a touch of contemporary practicality.
Oak Woodland
Breakfast Nook
The master bathroom is framed by a glass and varnished steel doorway. Minimal white tiling and concrete floors allow both the original stone walls and graphic geometric glass openings to take center stage.
Bathroom updates also maintain the bright and airy feel of the rest of the home. The flooring is a large porcelain tile (24" x 24") in a neutral gray tone, serving as a uniform background against which the other materials can stand out.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
The en suite master bath slips behind the kitchen, and features gray ceramic tiled floors used throughout the apartment.
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
Dimarmi Bianco porcelain tile extends from the primary bath’s floor into the shower.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
“In the bathrooms we worked with a local Mexican artist who specializes in the ancient art of Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster used for centuries in Morocco and European bath houses,” explains Santa Ana. The mottled finish of the plaster expresses the artistry of the material and its craftsperson.
The marble herringbone floor tile is from Lowe’s, and the walls are covered in waterproof concrete plaster, a finish that took up less room than tile would have. “The walls were really un-level and it's not a particularly big bathroom, so I didn't want to reduce the size of it,” says Segulja.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
Materials such as unpolished stone, used for the interior walls speak louder than statement furniture or décor.
A 606 Universal Shelving System by Dieter Rams for Vitsoe hangs tough on the only opaque wall of the living room. Russell-Clarke and Moolsintong designed the coffee table, and Marcel Wanders gets credit for the Bottoni sofa for Moooi.
In addition to the formal dining space, the illuminated area also accommodates a double living room, which is separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace.
In the finished living room, the biggest draw is the view. Feldman took out the sliding door system and implemented a pocket door system with one large 34-by-12 foot window.
