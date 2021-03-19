Architect Steven Ehrlich reflects on his experiences in Africa and Japan to build a sustainable, ever-changing home in Los Angeles.
The Light Shed is wrapped in corrugated bituminous fiberglass backed by a UV open cladding membrane.
Lush greenery sits perched along the metal frames above the kitchen and dining area, adding both color and life to the expansive space.
Set atop a historic 1900s foundry, this open-air penthouse flat is located on a quiet street in Paris' Roquette district. The three-level loft offers over 2,400 square feet of living space.
J Geiger’s patented floating pocket cover minimizes visual discrepancies between the shade pocket and ceiling by embracing gaps as a design element. Pockets can accommodate multiple shade rolls—one sheer and one blackout. Here, a UV-blocking solar fabric minimizes glare.
“The lot is in a unique position along Irvine Terrace, an elevated tract community that overlooks the waterfront,” says Mike. An expansive wall of sliding glass doors offer unobstructed views.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
The master bedroom sits in a loft overlooking the living area and offers a wood stove.
While illuminating the interior space with natural light, the two-story wall of windows also overlook a private, 1,250-square-foot courtyard. Raised sections separate the living and dining area from a library space in the back.
The second level has a loft-like sitting room that is awash in natural light.
Two sculptural wooden chairs face a wood-burning stove.
Clarissa and Peter live in one of the units and plan to rent the second unit, which is almost a mirror image of the first.
“The ceiling plane starts with giant beams as you step up on the front porch, and they run at the same level throughout the axis of the house,” says Lamaster. “As you step down into the home, they accentuate the feeling of moving down the hill. We wanted to create that intimate, low feeling when you walk in.”
An enclosed courtyard, bordred by ipe, is arguably the most distinctive feature of the house that the Phil Kean Design Group created for Adriana De Azevedo, Daniel Coelho, and their two daughters in Winter Park, Florida.
In Kansas City, Missouri, a family sought to construct a new home using prefabricated structural insulated panels (SIPS) instead of traditional frame construction. The entire kit house is composed of 4' x 8' sections, and the shell was constructed in about a week. The project’s relatively low cost, quick build time, and highly insulated envelope were positives, but the panels also have their limitations. “Most SIP projects look pretty stupid,” Jamie says. “They haven’t been manipulated by someone who’s thinking creatively.” In this case, Jamie augmented the simple panel system with a dynamic cantilever.
Entry with artwork by Ellen Gallagher
For the dining area, Murdock called on local furniture designer Ohio Design to create a semi-custom white oak table. She added Eames chairs for a clean and crisp modern aesthetic. Matte black walls and appliance panels provide a moody juxtaposition with the brick and wooden elements. Storage solutions were also a key element of each room's design. "The client expressed a real desire to make a proper space for everything and no detail was overlooked in designing storage solutions," Murdock adds.
The second level of Loft 01 by Nada is reached by climbing a light, circular staircase. The loft was envisioned as an "open integrated space," between the two floors.
Architect Julian King’s creative approach to incorporating a bedroom without sacrificing natural light: creating a narrow mezzanine with undulating walls that act as both art and a link to the building's past as a silk warehouse.
During the top-down overhaul, the team created a floor-to-ceiling, modular, and adjustable birch-ply storage wall—perfect for displaying books, photos, and memorabilia.
Once a humdrum 1930s terrace house, Bearstead Rise has been beautifully reimagined by London–based firm Gruff Architects into a vibrant, 1,500-square-foot abode.
Leaving the ceiling unfinished adds to the material contrasts and saved money. Says Knight, "One example of a cost-effective strategy that also balanced the aesthetic qualities of the house is how we chose to forgo drywall on the ceilings. We paid more for the insulation to go above the rafters at the roof, but we gained this back in not using drywall and venting in the second-floor ceilings."
The main floor hosts the open-plan living areas and a full bath. In the kitchen, black walnut cabinets are topped with counters composed of Baltic birch plywood with Fenix laminate. The floor is honed gray concrete throughout.
Architect Jesse Garlick’s rural Washington vacation home references its rugged surroundings. The steel cladding has developed a patina similar to the ochre-red color of bedrock found in the area.
Wood screens provide privacy to the lower level, while allowing for ventilation in this hot, humid climate.
Private spaces and sleeping quarters are hidden below the green roof, providing intimate retreats.
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
Clever cubby storage is incorporated into the base of the interior stairs, while the extra-deep stair treads provide flexible "stadium-style" seating for the kids.
Rough-sawn plywood and standing-seam metal siding clad the house. “In cabins, we like to use undressed materials, which lend themselves to the simplicity of the structure,” says architect Tom Lenchek.
Transformer or beach hut? Positioned in a coastal erosion zone, this holiday retreat for a family of five is completely capable of being relocated. An oversized shutter allows for protection from the elements when not in use and opens to allow sun in during the winter or provide shade on hot summer days. Waikato, New Zealand. By Crosson Clarke Carnachan Architects, from the book Rock the Shack, Copyright Gestalten 2013.
A cantilevered cabin designed by R D Gentzler blends into the forest, even as it hovers above a 20-foot drop-off. Its south face is almost entirely glass, but a roof canopy limits solar gain. “We sit on the deck all afternoon watching the trees, and the time just flies by,” says resident Maricela Salas.
The 510 Cabin is one of Leggitt's designs, executed with the help of student apprentices.
The installation of the dry bar made them realize that they had a full wall that they could utilize for built-in cabinetry. Thus, they designed a three-sided built-in storage wall that they use to hold wine, cookbooks, and vintage glassware that Carly collects.
Japanese and Scandinavian design objects are for sale at the Toronto homewares shop Mjölk, and are also on display in the apartment above it. Here, the store’s owners reside in a two-story space brought to life by Studio Junction. A courtyard spills into the living room and open kitchen and dining area, and translucent shoji-style screens provide privacy. Oak shelves, soap-treated Douglas fir floors, a custom hinoki soaking tub, and a soapstone bowl in place of the kitchen sink are all thoughtful, subtle details.
