Architect Barbara Bestor added a striped floor of Santander Granada Tile, Douglas Fir cladding, and Granada Serengeti tile flipped to create a one-of-a-kind pattern on the wall.
The bathroom, located just adjacent to the kitchen, features a pattern of gray and turquoise tiles that climbs from the floors up the walls. They serve as a burst of color among the predominately white walls elsewhere, transforming the bathroom into one of the apartment’s most striking spaces.
Husband-and-wife ceramic artists, Dear Human, baked x-shaped decals into store-bought Olympia Tile before arranging them in the kids’ bathroom. The tub is by Bette and the sink, set in a Corian countertop, is by Duravit.
In the new powder room, Jill Malek wallpaper adds graphic punch to custom cabinetry.
Canary yellow doors keep the house from feeling austere. The sliding function also saves space.
The second-floor bathroom includes a washroom that can be closed off from the bathing area with a sliding glass door. Bauer and Magid can supervise the kids’ baths or use it as a steam room.
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.