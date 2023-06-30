Gillian’s yoga studio is lit by sconces from Oly Studio and a vintage lotus pendant by Feldman Lighting. The magnolia in the garden beyond provides ample shade.
Kundig designed a transparent stair to the bedroom level that brings the garden in.
A hand-glazed mural by Alexa Williams of Wolf City Design brings a dynamic vibe to the wall behind the Viking range. "It almost looks like graffiti, which I thought was a cheeky nod to living in a place like Venice,
Gillian’s dog, Moby, naps in a patch of sun in the kitchen. Gillian opted not to have a backsplash behind the sink to maximize the view of what she calls the "wild jungle landscape