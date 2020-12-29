Encourage your imaginative niece, nephew, neighbor, sibling, or child to grow their creativity and curiosity with these fun-filled gifts.
Life at the Plane House is all about relaxing and hanging out with friends for co-owner and Athenian Achilleas Mourtzouchos. Here he does a bit of lounge-side grilling on a modular Pure seating system by Viteo. Even the fire table and grill are part of the Austrian outdoor furniture company’s line.
A small terrace outfitted with a canvas, teak, and stainless steel H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay. Below, the tiered garden with a white-granite patio is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini.
A long-weekend essential: The Hopper table from Janus et Cie is a turbocharged version of the traditional picnic table, with modern materials (powder-coated aluminum, iroko wood), a bent form that facilitates easy entry and egress, and four sizes that can seat up to ten. $11,300
Near the UNESCO World Heritage &amp; Natural Cultural site of Qingcheng Mountains and Dujianyan in Chengdu, China is a place that brings to mind the mythical feel of James Hilton’s “The Lost Horizon”. Six Senses Qingcheng Mountain melds classical Chinese forms with minimalist, matte finishings to create a look that is exotic yet accessible.
The workstation and the cabinets are by Korben Mathis Woodworking; the desk lamp is from TaoTronics.
Sited just steps from the main house, it’s now a welcoming retreat that they share.
Light from a new skylight pours into the home's entryway and living room. Steel columns and beams were added for structural reinforcement, and the couple left all beams, old and new, exposed.
Michael and Tamami brought greenery to the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles, in the form of succulents in a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
“Eichlers aren’t very big—that’s why so much emphasis was on the outside. The house had to look like it extended out.” —Bernard Trainor, landscape designer
A Single Octopus chandelier by Autoban hangs above a Four dining table by Ferruccio Laviani for Kartell and a set of side chairs by Harry Bertoia for Knoll.
The kitchen is positioned strategically in the middle section of the home’s U-shaped layout. Vintage Bentwood chairs of varying wood tones were chosen for the dining set. The expansive aluminum framed window openings are double glazed in bronze, an eye-catching exterior design note. Recycled messmate timber boards are again used for the kitchen wall and island cladding.
With Control4 automation, everything from music to lighting can be managed with the tap of a touchscreen. The Casalis balanced their home’s high-tech features with rich materials including a marble backsplash by Ciot, a wood table from Kantelberg + Co., and quartz countertops by Caesarstone. The casual dining area features Kartell Masters chairs and an airy Triumph chandelier by Eurofase.
An ipe deck slopes sharply skyward behind Amy Persin’s house in Menlo Park, California, creating a secluded backyard getaway that feels like an outdoor extension of her living room. A single step on either side leads to patches of gravel, which her children have claimed as areas for unstructured play.
The side view of the Cherner Lounge Arm Chair and Ottoman showcases the sinuous curvature of the molded plywood. This design recalls the look of the original chair designed by Norman Cherner in 1958.
Embracing the natural environs of their family home—a 1970 Deck House nestled among 175-foot-tall tulip poplar trees—residents Darren Selement and Cathryn Rich updated the kitchen with a rich material palette of wood and stone. Cherner barstools are paired with custom, cherry-stained alder cabinets by Holiday Kitchens, Barocca soapstone countertops, and flooring from Globus Cork.
Bates Masi designed the two-inch-thick Carrara marble countertops and white fiberboard cabinetry in the kitchen.
At a home about half an hour from Lake Tahoe, architect Jack Hawkins and interior designer Cheryl Chenault built a house that would support their clients’ unique requirements in a home that would be 8,000 to 10,000 square feet. In the kitchen, two islands, one in the shape of an L and the other a smaller rectangular island, are layered table over one portion create generous space to spread out. Norman Cherner barstools from Design Within Reach line the island in the kitchen, which is crowned by an open loft office. The faucets are from Dornbracht; the countertops are Caesarstone. Hawkins integrated a steel-clad casual eating nook, at left.
The designers explain, “These steel windows played an integral part in making the interior feel larger and more open by blurring the boundaries between the interior and exterior.” A grey Halcyon Lake area rug, an oak chair from MAP, and Hans Wenger Wishbone chairs make for a simple, neutral palette. The painting over the fireplace is by Kate Hendry.
The terrace/patio that connects the two houses
Gym Bath
Roof Terrace
Entry / Stairway
