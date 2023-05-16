In the two-story stairwell, steps seem to float in space, thanks to a circular skylight that illuminates the walls. A continuous steel handrail connects the floors.
The same warm-gray color continues from the floorboards to the treads, creating a continuous color palette that extends from the lower level to the upper floor.
Orange Aurora walls edged in crisp white lend a striking effect to the staircase leading to the upper floor. Minimizing this bold color intervention to a small area allows the stair to serve as a focal point without overwhelming the design.
New wood stairs were installed and stained dark brown to contrast against crisp white walls. A custom iron handrail was made to follow the curve of the stairway.
The sculptural oak staircase reinforces the villa's predilection for simplicity and natural materials.
A skylight floods the central stair with natural light. Partly perforated treads let daylight filter through multiple floors.
The new timber stairs wrap around the outer walls of the home, replacing the original staircase which divided the living and dining spaces on the ground floor. The new stairs allow the two spaces to be connected via an open plan.
An angular yellow handrail folds over to meet a pink newel post, joined together by a red circular button. The stair is painted deep blue to accentuate its presence in the room.
Each inch is accounted for in the 1,916-square-foot home. Cabinets and clever storage for wine are tucked under the stairs.
Three elements of the extension were built off-site: the exterior and structural concrete, which includes patterned brickwork, the nonstructural concrete elements (like the kitchen counter and bath), and the balustrade. An arch motif ties together the renovation.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert & Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
The bathroom is clad in moss-green tile, and a wooden shutter opens to a view of the living room fireplace.
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)