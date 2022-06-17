SubscribeSign In
The table is from IKEA; the chairs are from IKEA and Artek.
Italian comfort food meets vintage, club-like interiors at the Old Yellowstone Garage. With mountain facing views and an outdoor patio, and upscale mountain furnishings, this restaurant on site is an ideal location to enjoy good eats with a great view.
The two bedroom suites resemble a modern take on a classic mountain cabin. Large windows and a private balcony allow guests to soak in the views while sinking in their private suite surrounded by artisan decor.
Prints, plaids, and furs provide warmth and coziness, while introducing nods to he rugged American West.
Each suite includes private outdoor balconies complete with fire pits. Thanks to the snowmelt patios, you can enjoy this view and the great outdoors year round.
Warm, rustic colors make bold statements against the calming, natural palette. No detail goes unnoticed - even the headboard is a custom-made creation that embodies modern rusticity.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
The living room’s large wall of glass frames a view of the adjoining grassy field and Puget Sound, visually blending indoors and outdoors.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.
In staircase, large spans of glazing frame views to the slopes beyond. Wood Stair treads and a steel guardrail modernize the circulation space. A George Nelson bench sits below the window, decorated by a Ohio Design Blocky.
The residents, who live in Calgary, frequently entertain, and with 16 beds, bunks, and twin-bed-wide window seats, there is no shortage of places to sleep.
Floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of light and provide big views.
The home’s third floor is cantilevered to offer better views and to create an outdoor terrace for the family to enjoy in the warmer months.
On a steep, forested, nearly 30-degree slope adjacent to a ski run and lodge north of Lake Tahoe, Greg Faulkner, founder of Faulkner Architects, spent multiple years working on this contemporary family cabin. The roof "tilts up to the mountains and down to the valley like a visor, while the main home mirrors the ski run to the east side of the property, so the home has a central axis that runs up through it," he says. During the winter, one can ski directly into the living room, with its inset fireplace and 17-foot-high ceilings.
Ten minutes from British Columbia’s prized Whistler and Blackcomb ski areas, this house is located on a small lot atop a hill. Embracing a vertical layout, the upper level is where the open living area, complete with sectional, wood-burning stove, marble island, and spacious dining table, is found. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the forest views are especially heady.
CCY Architects - Gammel Damm
