SubscribeSign In
Living room with pine ceiling and 12-foot window.
Living room with pine ceiling and 12-foot window.
Living room with vintage coffee table
Living room with vintage coffee table
Bedroom
Bedroom
View from the bedroom
View from the bedroom
Dinning area
Dinning area
Bathroom
Bathroom
Bathroom
Bathroom
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen with breakfast nook
Kitchen with breakfast nook
Back yard with fire pit facing the lake
Back yard with fire pit facing the lake
Back yard outdoor dinning with a lake view
Back yard outdoor dinning with a lake view
Back side of the A-frame facing the lake
Back side of the A-frame facing the lake
Front of the A-frame
Front of the A-frame
The A-frame in snow
The A-frame in snow