Australia-based firm Contained specializes in transforming cargo vessels into well-designed lodgings. Each 20-foot shipping container easily opens up, flips out, and unfolds into a luxurious hotel room.
Australia-based firm Contained specializes in transforming cargo vessels into well-designed lodgings. Each 20-foot shipping container easily opens up, flips out, and unfolds into a luxurious hotel room.
When glass dominates a home, the result is a borderless residence that syncs with its environs, creating a stunning, new visual and psychological sense of space. See how these glass homes use the versatile material to create ambiance and connect with the outdoors.
When glass dominates a home, the result is a borderless residence that syncs with its environs, creating a stunning, new visual and psychological sense of space. See how these glass homes use the versatile material to create ambiance and connect with the outdoors.
Glee star Jayma Mays and actor Adam Campbell in the living room of their Los Angeles home.
Glee star Jayma Mays and actor Adam Campbell in the living room of their Los Angeles home.
A window into how the bank vaults were historically occupied and used.
A window into how the bank vaults were historically occupied and used.
The custom overhead light is a pine box covered in linen, which diffuses the LEDs inside. A gray linen curtain conceals his tools.
The custom overhead light is a pine box covered in linen, which diffuses the LEDs inside. A gray linen curtain conceals his tools.
The bathroom tap is by Vola and the sink is by Ceramica Flaminia.
The bathroom tap is by Vola and the sink is by Ceramica Flaminia.
Like the bed and built-in nightstand, the door is by Lloyd’s Custom Woodwork. The WGS stool near the vanity is by Gallotti&amp;Radice.
Like the bed and built-in nightstand, the door is by Lloyd’s Custom Woodwork. The WGS stool near the vanity is by Gallotti&amp;Radice.
Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.
Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.
Johanna Molineus’s peripatetic childhood is reflected in the Chinese and Central Asian textiles and objects found throughout her small London apartment, including a square-patterned horse blanket.
Johanna Molineus’s peripatetic childhood is reflected in the Chinese and Central Asian textiles and objects found throughout her small London apartment, including a square-patterned horse blanket.
The stairwell leads to the main dining room and kitchen, where gray plaster and oiled larch wood joinery create a softer environment. The custom dining table, built by GRG Carpenteria, is surrounded by a set of Philippe Stark Toy armchairs.
The stairwell leads to the main dining room and kitchen, where gray plaster and oiled larch wood joinery create a softer environment. The custom dining table, built by GRG Carpenteria, is surrounded by a set of Philippe Stark Toy armchairs.
House II / Falk House: View across the pond
House II / Falk House: View across the pond
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
Zaha Hadid Architects was appointed as design architects of the Heydar Aliyev Center following a competition in 2007. The center, designed to become the primary building for Azerbaijan's cultural programs, breaks from the rigid and often monumental Soviet architecture that's so prevalent in Baku, aspiring instead to express the sensibilities of Azeri culture and the optimism of a nation that looks to the future.
Zaha Hadid Architects was appointed as design architects of the Heydar Aliyev Center following a competition in 2007. The center, designed to become the primary building for Azerbaijan's cultural programs, breaks from the rigid and often monumental Soviet architecture that's so prevalent in Baku, aspiring instead to express the sensibilities of Azeri culture and the optimism of a nation that looks to the future.
“We really wanted to capture the ruinous quality of this old building rather than do something overtly new,” says Greg Blee, founding partner at Blee Halligan Architects. Before construction could begin, however, he and Halligan had to patch the remaining walls using stones found in the nearby river. Wherever a wall had collapsed, the designers inserted framing to create windows and doors. For the roof, they turned to the original tiles. “My father’s terrible at throwing things away,” Blee says. “We took the tiles off 30 years ago, as it was too dangerous to have them up there. They’ve been sitting in the fields ever since, and this was our last chance to use them.”
“We really wanted to capture the ruinous quality of this old building rather than do something overtly new,” says Greg Blee, founding partner at Blee Halligan Architects. Before construction could begin, however, he and Halligan had to patch the remaining walls using stones found in the nearby river. Wherever a wall had collapsed, the designers inserted framing to create windows and doors. For the roof, they turned to the original tiles. “My father’s terrible at throwing things away,” Blee says. “We took the tiles off 30 years ago, as it was too dangerous to have them up there. They’ve been sitting in the fields ever since, and this was our last chance to use them.”
The table in the dining area was found in Venice, California, and the geometric table is a prototype by Arik Levy.
The table in the dining area was found in Venice, California, and the geometric table is a prototype by Arik Levy.
Hollis points out, “You move from a dark reception salon into a bright white open space. The contrast of moving from darkness into light is always part of my work.” The reception desk is a brass-clad box custom made by Chris French Metals—Hollis’ ode to Donald Judd.
Hollis points out, “You move from a dark reception salon into a bright white open space. The contrast of moving from darkness into light is always part of my work.” The reception desk is a brass-clad box custom made by Chris French Metals—Hollis’ ode to Donald Judd.
Wright’s last major work—and one of his most iconic—sadly didn’t open until six months after the architect’s death. Nevertheless, the Guggenheim Museum is one of the most important pieces of American architecture and is considered to be Wright’s most important contribution.
Wright’s last major work—and one of his most iconic—sadly didn’t open until six months after the architect’s death. Nevertheless, the Guggenheim Museum is one of the most important pieces of American architecture and is considered to be Wright’s most important contribution.
When Belgian fashion retailer Nathalie Vandemoortele was seeking a new nest for her brood, she stumbled upon a fortresslike house in the countryside designed in 1972 by a pair of Ghent architects, Johan Raman and Fritz Schaffrath. While the Brutalist concrete architecture and petite but lush gardens suited her tastes to a tee, the interiors needed a few updates.
When Belgian fashion retailer Nathalie Vandemoortele was seeking a new nest for her brood, she stumbled upon a fortresslike house in the countryside designed in 1972 by a pair of Ghent architects, Johan Raman and Fritz Schaffrath. While the Brutalist concrete architecture and petite but lush gardens suited her tastes to a tee, the interiors needed a few updates.
This bathroom, tiled in bright blue mosaic to offset the home’s limited materials and color palette, calls for a simple vanity. The sinks, toilets, and tubs are by Villeroy & Boch, while the faucets and towel rails are by Grohe and Avenir, respectively.
This bathroom, tiled in bright blue mosaic to offset the home’s limited materials and color palette, calls for a simple vanity. The sinks, toilets, and tubs are by Villeroy & Boch, while the faucets and towel rails are by Grohe and Avenir, respectively.
Leone Design Studio transformed James Darrow and Monica Folch's three-unit apartment building in Park Slope into a luminous single family home.
Leone Design Studio transformed James Darrow and Monica Folch's three-unit apartment building in Park Slope into a luminous single family home.
the open-plan living room in Robin and Lucienne Day’s home on Cheyne Walk in London’s Chelsea, furnished with their designs. The couple, who met at the Royal College of Art in 1940 and were married in 1942, lived there for nearly 50 years. Image courtesy The Robin &amp; Lucienne Day Foundation.
the open-plan living room in Robin and Lucienne Day’s home on Cheyne Walk in London’s Chelsea, furnished with their designs. The couple, who met at the Royal College of Art in 1940 and were married in 1942, lived there for nearly 50 years. Image courtesy The Robin &amp; Lucienne Day Foundation.
Serafini and Palomba’s vacation home is a cavernous showcase for their own designs. In the living room, they created a one-off version of their Lama chaise longue, originally designed for Zanotta. The Zen Apple side table, also theirs, is from the Sen Line Collection by Exteta. The vases are by Guaxs.
Serafini and Palomba’s vacation home is a cavernous showcase for their own designs. In the living room, they created a one-off version of their Lama chaise longue, originally designed for Zanotta. The Zen Apple side table, also theirs, is from the Sen Line Collection by Exteta. The vases are by Guaxs.
The dining room and bedrooms lead to a large garden patio.
The dining room and bedrooms lead to a large garden patio.

93 more saves

Set cover photo