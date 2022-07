Architect Pierre Koenig—best known for his glass-and-steel Case Study homes, like the oft-photographed Case Study House #22 in the Hollywood Hills—passed away in 2004 before completing his final residence. The three-level Malibu home was originally a collaboration between Koenig and director/producer Michael LaFetra, who owned the beachfront property and worked with Koenig to bring the structure to life beginning around 2000.