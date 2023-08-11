A bridge connects the home’s two volumes, which are divided between private and public spaces. The private spaces are protected through a series of screens and shading devices, while the main public living spaces are fluidly open to the outdoors.
The screen stops short of the frame’s end. “We wanted to peel it back, so you could see the steel beneath,” says Flavin.
Friche Atelier landscaped the shaded backyard, where an Établi table and Le Balconier chairs cater to alfresco dining.
In one of several distinct outdoor spaces, a pink terrazzo tub creates an oasis under the palms.
Arranged in pillar-like forms, the home's 5,200 glass panes create a striking vertical pattern that draws an abundance of natural light in while allowing the interiors to also merge with the ever-changing landscape surrounding the property.
Topped by a distinctive mansard roof "hat," this midcentury house in Belle Meade, Tennessee, was renovated and reimagined for contemporary family living by Nashville architect Michael Goorevich with builder Giachery Lizarraga of Hybrid Phoenix.
The children’s bedroom, which is located next to the playroom, has beds from Bensen and artworks by Aaron Eskridge from Just Modern.
The single level home is located off the road, nestled amongst the natural landscape and a lush garden that includes several rare species.
Newly listed, the green-roofed residence by Mole Architects frames garden views from every room.
The front facade got a simple update with stucco and timber.
The powder room is wrapped in Josef Frank wallpaper.
Sunlight floods the rear of the house through large site-glazed windows. In the living area, the nine-foot ceiling has a grasscloth-covered raised inset.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
A custom steel dining table with a walnut insert is surrounded by Eames Molded Plastic side chairs; the hanging fixture is from Tech Lighting.
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
Floating steel siding shields the home from the elements.
The main living area embraces a monochromatic palette, softened with wood accents. Jenn Fortin found the faux cow hide rug and sofa at IKEA and the spider-like chandelier on Wayfair. The black leather chair is from Jordan’s Furniture and the geometric dining table is by Canadel (made in Canada).
Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.
Delicate attention to detail and bespoke elements defines the kitchen.
Facade detail
Airy in summer and cozy in winter, The Chairhouse is a space for relaxing, dreaming, and adventure.
In the dining area, an AGO Cirkus chandelier hangs over a Laurel table from Burke Decor. The black Salt chairs are from Design Within Reach, and the Stature end chair is from CB2.
Windows on all side and sight lines clear through the structure give the Dwell House a sense of expansiveness and transparency.