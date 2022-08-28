Augustin spent $6200 on concrete floors, which included the new slab and the control joins, as well as grinding, polishing, and sealing. “We just put one layer of sealer on and they ground it down a bit,
The roof profile of the addition is a direct reference to the hipped roof of the main house.
The bat bricks are by Ibstock Brick. “They have a wonderful range of eco-habitat products that integrate seamlessly into buildings without affecting the integrity of the construction,” explains architect Helena Rivera. “It ensures the bats are warm and safe from predators, like cats, whilst also keeping them away from nesting inside the house.
“The exterior paths and balconies were designed on-site,” Chrismar says. “We wanted a direct connection to the landscape.”
"One visit over the winter, and we drove up to find four feet of snow covering the driveway and stairs down to the cabin,