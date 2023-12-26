Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The tiny house and eco resort are set on generations-old family land that's remote and completely private so guests are able to unplug immerse themselves in nature.
Architect Fredrik Nilsson and author Keshni Kashyap blend Scandinavian modernism with a measure of Indian style to create a thoroughly L.A. home.
The deck off the kitchen brings the outdoors in and breaks up the home's north and west facades.
Studio Shed offers four different product lines that range from 96 to 1000 square feet in size. The model pictured above is an lengthened version of the Signature model.
