Even the bathroom comes with an expansive view.
The whitewashed shiplap Silvertop Ash sloped walls contrasts with the v-groove pine that wraps around the bathroom.
Lightweight corrugated zinc roof sheeting clads the exterior.
The glazed door and other openings allow guests to enjoy sunset views from bed.
A sheltered patio provides the perfect place to sip wine and take in the views.
The home backs on Tahoe National Forest, so the surrounding nature that forms the backyard view will remain unchanged. Concrete slabs with a decorative pebble border form the outside terrace, and the separate structure holds the homeowner's art studio.
The home is made up of four gabled forms: the main house—with an attached master bedroom suite in its own distinct volume (on the left)—an artist studio, and an attached three-car garage.
Climbing vines form a green wall and ceiling in the communal lounge area, providing some privacy without disturbing the natural setting.
Each room is equipped with a plush king bed, while cool polished concrete floors encourage guests to go barefoot.
The home is a unique response to a standard 50’ x 100’ infill lot. Rather than a typical full-width house with a front and backyard, the architects have designed a long and narrow floor plan to create a sunny south façade. The house presents its very narrow end with a cantilevered balcony and front porch to the street, allowing it to visually recede. The long, built-in planter separates the porch from the street and creates an additional layer of privacy. Built Photo
There is a large, open patio on the exterior that is perfect for entertaining.
The house weathered a recent tornado that caused significant damage to much of the property. Ellzey sees the house as an outgrowth of Frank Lloyd Wright’s experiments with modular housing. "For me, it was in that spirit of, what can it mean for homebuilding?"
A corrugated metal roofing, pine walls stained a warm blonde hue, and an abundance of glass make this modern prefab feel much roomier than its 1,600-square-feet size.
Milwaukee studio Vetter Denk Architects designed this eye-catching prefab on the banks of Moose Lake, Wisconsin, as a weekend retreat. The home was based on an idea presented by the home's owner, who was inspired by a screw-top jug of $9.99 red wine.
Completed in 2009, the E.D.G.E comprises two modules that contain the mechanical areas (including the kitchen and bathroom) joined together with walls of glass and white oak panels.
One of the bedrooms.
The view is framed from every angle.
The living room opens to the courtyard.
Thanks to the extensive glazing, even the interior courtyard enjoys perfectly framed vistas.
The central, rectangular, concrete structure features expansive glazing which showcases the stunning scenery from every angle.
The central, rectangular, concrete structure features expansive glazing which showcases the stunning scenery from every angle.
Like the windows, the large pocket doors are by Jeld-Wen. Alchemia chairs by Archirivolto are arranged on a deck near the courtyard, which is planted with fragrant thyme.
Architect Jim Garrison of Brooklyn-based Garrison Architects was asked to design a retreat for visiting families on an idyllic lakeside expanse of land at a boarding school for troubled teens, Star Commonwealth in Albion, Michigan. To drastically reduce academic interruption and cut site noise, Garrison decided early on to create an 1,100-square-foot modular building dubbed Koby, with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the structure and a common dining area in the middle “as a therapeutic space for families to gather and eat together.”
Exterior view of house from Deschutes River
The chic contemporary interiors feature concrete floors and plywood paneling, with black accents that echo the cabin’s exterior.
Chin abstracted a simple gable form—a profile which is more common in the area—to create a more contemporary asymmetrical profile.
Located in the suburbs of Reykjavík, this midcentury gem was first designed in the 1960s by Guðmundur Kr. Kristinsson, one of the first postwar architects in Iceland. However, after being sold, the new homeowners determined the property was in need of a thoughtful revamp in order to be a suitable modern home for their growing family.
Designed by HGA Architects and Engineers—a firm with offices in eight cities across the country, including Minneapolis—these prefab cabins were designed off-site before being transported to the park and set atop a series of concrete piers.
"The buildings recall the agricultural forms of the local built environment, but as is our nature in our designs, we sought to take that context and evolve it to a more emphatic modern language. We sought to design something that was exquisitely proportioned in a quiet, agricultural way." –Tom Kundig, Design Principal
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
The home is approached from the south with views of Hood Canal below.
Timber ties the kitchen and dining area to the outdoors, from the exposed wood ceiling joists to Arauco plywood on the island topped with Corian solid surface.
A small outdoor patio with precast concrete pavers is placed on the west side of the home to soak up the afternoon sun. The patio connects to a series of trails that lead through the forest and to the beach.
Full-height windows blur the distinction between indoor and outdoors in the living area.
