SubscribeSign In
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
Floor Plan of Vinalhaven Cabin by Levin | Salerno
Floor Plan of Vinalhaven Cabin by Levin | Salerno