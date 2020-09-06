A sleeping loft above the second-level office accommodates sleepovers with visiting grandchildren.
Sleeping Cabin at sunset.
4. "Can I afford the payment if one of the buying parties can't?" "Sometimes homes are purchased with two incomes," Hoffman adds. "But then there are instances when one person wants to stay home to take care of children. You do want to think about the future."
The house is part of a working agrarian landscape, with its three distinct volumes—day pavilion, night pavilion, and shed—inspired by the local vernacular architecture.
The ground floor features Douglas fir flooring. The living room at the front of the house is separated from the entrance hallway by a black steel-framed glazed partition.
Within the walls of this updated 1920s Spanish Colonial home is a world-class art collection that includes the work of James Turrell and Jenny Holzer. The abode was meant to contrast with the creative couple’s main residence in San Francisco—a Victorian on a steep hill. The Los Angeles getaway, designed by Síol Studios, was renovated to embody indoor/outdoor living while maintaining the original charm with beautiful bones and arched windows. The placement of the art was an organic process—some were designed in place, while others were placed afterwards such as the Barry McGee surfboards in the dining room.
GEZA designed the custom dining table (which is nearly 12 feet in length) to meet the clients' desire for entertaining a large numbers of guests. A MOOOI Heracleum Endless lighting fixture hangs above.
The dark kitchen creates a bold visual contrast with the nearby cirmolo wood wall. The kitchen countertops are slate, and the cabinets are dark gray-painted European oak.
The sculptural concrete ceiling exposes the dramatic geometry of the gabled roofs. “The main challenge that characterized this project was the realization of two roofs side by side without any interior pillars,” adds the firm.
For architect Bijoy Jain, principal at Studio Mumbai Architects, making the most of the muggy locale meant foregoing walls for louvers and slatted sliding doors—and opting for local materials to construct the airy home. “Response to weathering is critical along the seaside,” he explains. The East Indian laurel, Burma teak, and palmyra woods will endure the seaside climate with an oiling after each monsoon. The pool that runs between the two structures of the home contrasts the choppy white-capped ocean with tranquil charm, making it a favorite spot for the vacationing family of four, who spend weekends here at the retreat.
Bijoy Jain of Studio Mumbai designed the interior of Bungalow 8.
The Kanchanjunga Apartments, designed by Charles Correa in 1974, is Mumbai’s most visible modernist residential building.
On the site of old farmhouse ruins in Italy, architecture firm Bergmeister Wolf Architekten built a new section with concrete, weathered steel, and wood shingles to contrast with the old stones.
This Melbourne home is made up of a series of renovated gabled structures, and the contrast of its white steel panel and western red cedar shingle cladding emphasizes its geometric forms.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
It’s important to confirm that there are no rotten columns, beams, or other damaged supporting elements before you buy a home.
It’s important to confirm that there are no rotten columns, beams, or other damaged supporting elements before you buy a home.
