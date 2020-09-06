For architect Bijoy Jain, principal at Studio Mumbai Architects, making the most of the muggy locale meant foregoing walls for louvers and slatted sliding doors—and opting for local materials to construct the airy home. “Response to weathering is critical along the seaside,” he explains. The East Indian laurel, Burma teak, and palmyra woods will endure the seaside climate with an oiling after each monsoon. The pool that runs between the two structures of the home contrasts the choppy white-capped ocean with tranquil charm, making it a favorite spot for the vacationing family of four, who spend weekends here at the retreat.