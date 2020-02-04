The home has a strong connection with the outdoors. The pool is aligned with the office space on the upper floor, and the doors open to provide access. The master bedroom hovers over the edge of the concrete podium.
When two high-end art consultants approached Studio B Architecture + Interiors to design a family home in Boulder, Colorado, they sought the simplicity of an art gallery and a strong connection to the outdoors.
The upper facade features simple flush, glossy metal panels that reflect light and the landscape. This refined material contrasts with the raw-formed concrete podium that houses the lower level.