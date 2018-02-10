Part of what drew the homeowners to the house was its quality redwood construction. An outdoor deck provides an intermediary space that connects the interior to acres of open meadow.
The homeowner took additional inspiration from Norwegian Wood: The Thoughtful Architecture of Wenche Selmer by Elisabeth Tostrup, which she started reading early in the process, and the fabric of Josef Frank.
Floor-to-ceiling aluminum doors slide into the walls, bringing the outside world in and doubling the size of the living room. “It converted the space into something truly extraordinary, surrounded by vegetation. The climate in Mexico is perfect for it,” says Nina.
A pair of Molded Plywood lounge chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit opposite a BoConcept coffee table and a sofa of Paul’s design. For his father’s book collection, Paul created a library around the double-height staircase.
The home’s informal dining space has a slightly rustic feel, sporting bronze and wood in the form of a Lindsey Adams Adelman chandelier for Roll & Hill and a table by Terry Dwan, mixed with folk-art touches like the Eames House Birds and a cuckoo clock from Diamantini & Domeniconi. The PK8 chairs from Republic of Fritz Hansen were designed by Poul Kjærlholm and sourced from Kuhl-Linscomb in Houston, Texas.
Though the fire pit was “kind of an after-thought,” says Hannah, the family uses it year-round. “In the spring and fall, it warms you up on cool nights, and in the summer, it just adds ambience.”
The hallway leading to the master bedroom is lined with an assortment of framed photos of family and friends and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the verdant James River Valley.
After raising the rear patio to the level of the kitchen, the team reused the original redwood decking and supplemented it with recycled pieces from other projects. Recessed planters punctuate a garden wall. Scott and Regina warm themselves by a Solus fire pit on chilly evenings.
The search for a 13-foot-long island to fit their kitchen led them to marry Calacatta Miele and stainless steel to make one giant counter. Marble, they discovered, was available only in 10-foot slabs, due to the dimensions of shipping containers.
For most, the airport is the last place to find efficiency or relaxation. But with the right gadgets and accoutrements, anybody can fly with peace of mind.
Sherman sits in front of his Prospect Heights home. The front door is made from etched Lexan bulletproof glass.
The kitchen is housed within a 615-square-foot addition to what had been a 1,547-square-foot house. The breakfast nook and a renovated and expanded master suite on the second floor overlook a newly landscaped backyard. The yard includes a patio and a hill, at far left, with a secluded seating area that Pacek and Roynon call "the camp."
A 1911 American Craftsman–style house in Leonia, New Jersey.
There were numerous design parameters to consider, from adding space to staying within budget to matching the scale of the neighborhood's housing stock, all while remaining as green as possible. (Cue open cell foam insulation at the roof, reclaimed longleaf pine at upstairs bedrooms, metal roof, reclaimed travertine pavers at porch, tankless water heater, 2-speed furnace and condenser, Andersen 100 Series composite low-E windows.) The addition can be seen from the exterior, where Schmeil rotated the roof 90 degrees so the gable faces the street, and stepped the second floor back at a dormer that brings light into the upstairs bathroom and music room. Photo by Whit Preston.
At the threshold between the public realm and the private. This image is taken at the point of entry to the garden, adjacent the garden shed and driveway that it conceals. In view are the brick pavers, cedar fence, bluestone treads, board form concrete water feature, and the new kitchen addition with roofdeck beyond. By RobitailleCurtis
Reclaimed oak with a custom finish by LV Wood surrounds a staircase in a herringbone pattern. The new stairs are painted off black by Farrow & Ball, and the handrail that lines them is of salvaged mahogany.
Before the addition of the approximately 750-square-foot pool (and its 65-square-foot hot tub), the lot was a scramble of structures: the house in one corner and the guesthouse and the office each occupying another.
Designer Christiane Hogner, Bruxelles
A 40 foot by 10 foot pool is designed to echo the house’s tower with an almost reflection-like alignment.
Landscape architect Tait Moring installed pavers around the structure's perimeter and kept the tree cover intact.
A view from the Lombard Street entry garden. A new terraced series of patios creates generous outdoor rooms for the owner who entertains frequently. The new kitchen addition, expanded dining room bay, and sensitive material selections; making use of herringbone brick pavers, Pennsylvania bluestone pavers, and dark painted wood framed windows and doors work to complement the historic 1860's townhome and blur the lines of what is new and what is original to the property. By RobitailleCurtis
A view towards the new kitchen addition and hidden garden. Herringbone brick pavers and Pennsylvania bluestone play nicely with the historic brick of the original 1860's townhome.
Speaking to his original design, architect Saul Zaik says, “We were really just building boxes with a bunch of windows but experimenting with how you integrated indoor and outdoor spaces.” The house has seven different openings to the exterior, allowing different courtyard or patio settings for a range of outdoor activities, including seating for a gathering on the street-facing side. The Milfords hired Lilyvilla Gardens for the landscaping around the house, including variegated bluestone steps with thyme joints.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
The Commodore Hotel in Astoria, Oregon, (population 10,000) is not exactly conveniently located, tucked away near the ocean's edge at the mouth of the Columbia River. But the mysterious tale of the hotel's past is enough to draw visitors for a night or two in the now-modern quarters of the historic getaway. The hotel interior sports a distinct maritime feel combined with a pinch of Scandinavian minimalism. See more of the Commodore Hotel here.
At the Dyson Residence, one of the A-frames (shown here) contains five bedrooms and looks out to a pool and outdoor bar. While one side of the house borders a tranquil creek, the other side sits alongside a nature preserve.
The exterior of the Erica Residence is made up of smooth plaster, painted wood siding, stained cedar accent features, and board-formed concrete site walls.
While you’re there, you’ll learn about the residence’s insulated glazing, radiant floor heating, passive cooling, and usage of resilient natural materials. Additionally, the house can be turned on and off by zone while all the systems can be controlled remotely.
Designed in 1972 by local architect Edgar Waehrer, this home was renovated by creative director Ben Watson and his partner, painter Claudio Tschopp. As a later example of Northwest modernism, the home combined the clean lines and open plans of mid-century modernism with an emphasis on natural local materials and natural light. However, while the 16-foot ceilings in the home gave a sense of airiness, the plentiful wood paneling on the walls kept it dark and feeling damp, and so the couple bleached the walls to better reflect natural light.
The first thing designers Craig Bassam and Scott Fellows did after purchasing a 1955 four-bedroom house by Willis N. Mills was strip it. "We didn't realize the exterior was straight-grain redwood," says Bassam. "It was covered in layers of gray paint." Bassam replaced the terrace's concrete pavers with bluestone and removed a concrete-block wall.
