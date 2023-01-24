SubscribeSign In
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
The two tiny homes were designed by CAST Architecture.
This photo shows the elevator bed in the raised position, leaving the living room open. A tiny fold-down desk provides office space.
