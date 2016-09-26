Foam-insulated Galvalum panels compose a protective exterior skin, deck greenery gives hints of the life beyond
This 450-square-foot apartment includes an origami-like desktop that unfolds to reveal a perforated-steel divider that allows the passage of computer cables hidden inside the office compartment. This transformer-like cabinet helps maximize limited square footage.
Artist Studio
San Jose, CA
The studio space includes room for the full-time archivist to work. Note the library-style storage along the wall, with shelves that crank along a track.
The wide plywood stairs have a built-in bookcase. Behind the stairs is a 5 x 30-foot corridor to store his bigger paintings.
The architecture firm Wonder Inc. designed this 3,300-square-foot home and studio hybrid for artist Kent Monkman in Toronto.
Stefan's studio has good daylight, plywood walls, and an extra-big entrance for his large-scale work.
Didier confesses to sometimes keeping one piece from each edition for himself—as you can tell from his home office, which is delightfully cluttered with design gems.
Next up, the Parisian apartment of Didier and Cleménce Krzentowski. Didier is an art collector and the founder of the acclaimed design gallery Galerie Kreo, which commissions limited-edition pieces from contemporary designers.
“The building was essentially rebuilt from the inside out,” Webster says. Workers gutted the 1,916-square-foot residence down to its brick shell, expanding it downward and outward to reach 3,208 square feet.
The house has many unexpected splashes of color, and exposed industrial materials are used throughout. The diamond-plate steel shown here was also used as a kitchen backsplash, covered with a coating of pink paint.