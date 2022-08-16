SubscribeSign In
Take it from the experts—we asked 10 tiny home owners what they wished they'd known before downsizing.
The team also cleaned up and preserved the original control panel. "We relocated it to the overhead compartment above the banquette as a nod to its history," says Cole. "We try to do this as much as possible."
The renovated kitchen features a new J&K cabinetry white shaker-style cabinets in white, an undermount sink, microwave, undercounter fridge, and a Furion 2-in-1 range oven. Upper cabinets were not installed to preserve an open and airy feel.
Craving more adventure, a couple decide to make a radical life change by becoming full-time Airstream residents and renovators.
Modern white IKEA cabinetry and stainless steel counters give the kitchen a sleek vibe, while the Tiffany-blue upper cabinetry is a nod to the past.
In the bathroom, hexagonal mosaic tile covers the floor and the shower walls. The vanity is made from a maple slab, and the sink and the fixtures are copper.
The couple outfitted the kitchen with stainless steel counters and cabinetry and shelving made from Douglas fir sawmill offcuts.
Load-bearing drawers pull out from under the sofa, allowing the lounge to transform into a full bed that can sleep two adults. The drawers and cubbies underneath house their solar batteries, blankets, and other miscellaneous items. Above the lounge, a shelf displays the couple’s decorative items. And for movie nights, they place a projector on the shelf and hang a screen in front of the couch.
Bend, Oregon–based couple Anna Jacobs and Damian Schmitt embarked on their first vintage Airstream renovation with their 1966 Overlander, which they affectionately named Gilda. The majority of fixtures they chose for Gilda were designed for standard homes, including the kitchen and bathroom sinks, faucets, decorative handles, kitchen accessories, and light fixtures. “We ordered most of our light fixtures from Etsy. Being custom-made, we were easily able to modify them to 12V. That way, they can run off batteries when plugged in and pull less power,” Anna says.
The bathroom walls are clad in whitewashed cedar.
The custom-built shaker-style cabinets are made of ultralight plywood and topped with Glacier White Corian countertops.
After purchasing a decrepit 1971 Airstream Sovereign for less than $5,000, Seattle-based couple Natasha Lawyer and Brett Bashaw completed a DIY overhaul of the 200-square-foot trailer for approximately $22,000. The daybed area in the front of the Airstream transitions into a small kitchen with a bathroom, while a sleeping area with a king-size bed occupies the rear.
At just 80 square feet, The Kugelschiff is a renovated Airstream Bambi II that now serves as a tech entrepreneur’s tiny home and office. Edmonds + Lee Architects designed a desk set on pistons that converts to a bed, creating a smart home office idea for small spaces.
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
The exterior of the chassis was brought back to life with a fresh coat of paint in a blue-gray hue inspired by Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.
Furnishings fold away to create a sense of spaciousness in the compact Airstream. The vinyl floor is from Altra floor in the UK.
With no prior experience, the couple turned to online research—particularly Airforums.com—to look up answers to questions that arose during the renovation process. The 190-square-foot Airstream now boasts a stove, dining area, and cozy bedroom, which includes hidden storage.
Brandon and Gabi Fox—a husband-and-wife team of photographers— transformed a 1972 Airstream Overlander into a mobile live/work studio that lets them fulfill their life-long passions through an unconventional lifestyle. The Seattle-based couple run their photography business out of the renovated Airstream, traveling the country to shoot weddings and elopements.
Armstrong decorated the space with vintage tchotchkes and furnishings to give the trailer a cohesive retro look.
"Ryan likes navy, so we decided to copy that theme throughout and bring in some warm tones to complement the honey-colored wood countertops," Armstrong says. "I always love to tie in all of the colors in a space with an area rug. I found the perfect old-world-feel traditional rug with some great navy and gold tones to tie it all together."
In the minimalist yet warm kitchen, dinnerware and food storage, including ceramic jars purchased at discount stores, “serve a dual purpose of function and decor,” says Ashton.
"Since we both work from home, this is the spot that sees the most action, so it was important to us that this area was especially inviting," says Taylor.
Finishing the kitchen cabinets was Bonnie's biggest challenge. "I initially stained the cabinets a deep walnut color but when my plan for quartz countertops fell through I decided to use real walnut for the countertops instead. I deconstructed the cabinets (again) and began the process of sanding and painting over the stain. It was tedious, but I'm so glad I did it." The cabinets are painted Light Blue by Farrow and Ball and fitted with Emtek hardware.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
With Airstream 2 Go, you can rent a 23-foot or 28-foot Airstream, with interiors designed by architect Chris Deam, for a quirky, resolutely American vacation experience. Photo by Alison Turner.
With Airstream 2 Go, you can rent a 23-foot or 28-foot Airstream, with interiors designed by architect Chris Deam, for a quirky, resolutely American vacation experience. Photo by Alison Turner.