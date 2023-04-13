“As much as I possibly could, I wanted things to be concealed and not exposed,” Meera says of the kitchen’s streamlined aesthetic. A paneled dishwasher and Sub-Zero fridge help achieve the look, along with clean white counters (Wilsonart Quartz in Marble Falls) and custom flat cut walnut millwork by Ralph King Cabinetry.
The slats on the window offer solar protection and privacy. “Before the slats were installed, it really felt like you were just living on the street,” says Vanbesien.
The flooring is terrazzo. Vanbesian designed custom ash-wood cabinetry for storage throughout the home.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
Casa Dosmurs home was designed with comfort in mind. After being lowered into the plot of land, the two main walls were lined with insulation and a layer of local bricks joined with a matching red-tinted mortar. The finish offers a peculiar warmth despite the industrial palette of materials.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
“There are some great houses in Birmingham,” says Poris. “This one had had been split into two homes during the Depression and there were still remnants of that—two stairs, some of the rooms were chopped up… Many houses like this would be knocked down and replaced, but the client wanted to bring it back to life."
Tsai Design relocated the bedroom. In its place are the main living areas, including the dining room seen here. A built-in bench tucks neatly beneath the interior window.
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
Double-glazed windows are an important feature that help control the building’s interior climate.
Asking £880K, this RIBA award–winning eco home sits perched above the Galloway Hills.
Expansive skylights stretch across the central atrium, ushering ample natural light inside.
Landscape designer Andrew D'Arezzo and his team at EcoSense devised a passive rainwater harvesting design using bio-gravel, “a proprietary mix that mimics a natural stream overflow."
In Hanna Bui’s Sausalito houseboat, designed by architect Craig Steely, sea creatures seen through an enormous back window animate bay views.
Northwood ADU is T+E+A+M’s first ground-up project in Michigan.
The Hupert-Kinmont house lies low in a century-old apple orchard, far from neighboring houses. The spaciousness of the rural surroundings is echoed inside.
Just outside the apartment is a circular courtyard area. Lekien moved the kitchen from the rear of the apartment to the front so that it runs along the curved wall and connects to the outdoors.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
For the interiors, the firm chose timber for “a hard-wearing internal finish and a gentle, humane scale within the space,” says O’Callaghan. A series of semi-open plywood screens creates porous living, dining, and kitchen areas
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
Ester’s Apartment 2.0 floor plan
Light pink paint on the walls soften the industrial bones of the bedroom. The blanket and pillows were custom made by Miriam Dalis.