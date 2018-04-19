Stuv fireplace and window seat with an up mountain view.
Overall view of main living space.
View of kitchen and main bay window upon entry into primary living space.
Partial view of main facade from entry bridge.
View from top of atrium across net play surface to custom douglas fir wood guardrail. By RobitailleCurtis
Douglas fir slats & guardrail. By RobitailleCurtis
View through net play surface to atrium floor and fireplace below. By RobitailleCurtis
Detail view of atrium space with concrete bridge, douglas fir wood slats, and glass guardrail
View of douglas fir wood slats , net floor (above), and custom steel library ladder within the atrium. By RobitailleCurtis
View of atrium space from the second floor. The millwork 'cube' at the ground floor conceals a powder room and a coat closet. Behind the frosted glass window facing the atrium is the master bath. By RobitailleCurtis
View from kitchen towards the atrium. Heath tile backsplash. By RobtailleCurtis
View of the kitchen towards the garden. By RobitailleCurtis