Frank Lloyd Wright designed the southern side of the First Unitarian Society Meeting House to combine the steeple and the church in one feature.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
All woodwork was custom-built to Wright's specifications from African mahogany.
In total, the Cooke House includes four bedrooms and three baths.
