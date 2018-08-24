"Blue and white tones came up very often during our conversations, and the fact that the property was sitting right on the ocean made it feel like a good fit for their vision," adds Audrito.
Ceiling fans help cross-ventilation and allow the double-height communal space to stay cool.
The villa features a strong sense of both Mediterranean and tropical vibes.
Robust and low-maintenance metal mesh—which offers both solar and privacy control—has been chosen for the screens.
Between the garden courtyard and sheltered decks that lead out to a pool is an internal living wing. Here, the slope of the timber clad has been carefully placed to provide shelter from the common high winds.