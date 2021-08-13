Surrounded by an apple orchard, an evergreen grove, and gardens originally tended by the owners’ parents, Sheffield Residence keeps family memories alive.
Before: The dining room was used as an office space. JHID opened up the space and added natural light by inserting glass sliders.
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
The sliding glass doors draw the eye outside while exposed roller shades by J Geiger blend seamlessly with architecture. The shades feature patented hardware that conceals wires and screws, eliminating the need for valances or ceiling pockets.
Designed by Mitchell Wall Architecture & Design, this Hamptons home embodies a sense of laidback luxe with timeless design and thoughtful finishes. Within the hub of the home lies the kitchen, which incorporates a midnight blue and white color palette accented by warm brass hardware. Tucked away near the fireplace, a banquette with floating seats offers a quiet, out-of-the-way place to sip a coffee.
Top 9 Bathrooms of 2020: From the whimsical to the austerely beautiful, the contenders in this year’s Dwell Design Awards are singular sanctuaries.
Instead of installing a typical cement slab driveway, Waechter and Crymes opted for concrete pavers mixed with patches of Corsican mint that let rainwater permeate into the ground.
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
The east side of the house—the secondary residence—is set back from the master bedroom in the primary residence so that it has direct sunrise views through corner glazing.
Woodstock Farm floor plan
One of the building challenges was transportation through the steep and windy roads to the isolated site, which is 0.5km away from Cornwall, one of Connecticut's smallest towns.
Poisson Blanc floor plans
Honey-toned timber cocoons the interior. The kitchen cabinetry is IKEA "Akurum" Series with Modern Craft fronts.
Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
Add credit Isokari comes with an optional sauna building, but if you don’t need a sauna, this structure can be transformed into two bedrooms with toilets. The Isokari ranges from between 818-square-feet to 1,227-square-feet.
Nestled within a forest clearing near the Argentinian city of Córdoba, this 2,153-square-foot house named "La Negrita" is designed to exist in harmony with nature. Designed by Córdoba–based Morini Arquitectos, the house first reveals itself as a black corrugated wall in the middle of the woodlands. "The house is totally introverted [and] mysterious towards the street and extroverted towards the interior," says Morini.
Landscape architect Kevin Campion went to great lengths to protect the poplar trees during construction. Delta Millworks charred the cedar gable fronts following the shou sugi ban technique.
Although synthetic slate roof tiles have been around since the 1970s, the way architect Stephen Bruns used them to completely clad Woven House is unusual. "I love this material," says Bruns. "The way light reflects off the tiles creates a specular effect, almost like a mosaic." That reflective quality is enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows by Loewen.
