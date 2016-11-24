Sherman sits in front of his Prospect Heights home. The front door is made from etched Lexan bulletproof glass.
The site plan showing the original house, at right nearest the street, a small garage and the converted art studio, at left, which was larger than the old house. “It was like living in a submarine,” says Orlovski of the previous home.
The bedroom takes up the small second floor of the house.
Toronto designer Julia Knezic built this house for her own family in a narrow lot next to her mom's house. Photo by Sean Galbraith. Check out the interiors here.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
Think Small features a nautically inspired New York home and a little red house with a lot of character in Seattle. Photo by: Adam Friedberg
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.