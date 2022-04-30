Floor-to-ceiling winodws offer a stunning view of the main residence set against the backdrop of live oaks, horse stables, a pond
The 34-foot-long Airstream Excella was gutted and renovated by Innovative Spaces in Santa Barbara, California.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
A skillful configuration of restrained materials and natural light lets a gallery, studio, and residence merge inside one compelling shell.
Kouichi Kimura, the founder of FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects based in the Japanese prefecture of Shiga, wrapped the upper floor of this building in sheets of galvanized steel in order to reflect light and intensify its street presence.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
The media room with its folding door open. “The goal was to open everything up and create a continuous visual connection throughout the apartment,” says Neufeld.
The bold yet minimalist residence sits lightly on the land and engages with the surrounding scenery.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
A striking compound in the 9,500-acre Galisteo Basin Preserve acts as a refuge for a retiree with her family and friends. It even has a stable for her treasured horses, too.
Located minutes from downtown Sonoma, California, this 1,750-square-foot home takes advantage of the steep topography of a hillside and provides sweeping views of wine country from nearly every room. It was designed to be a modern-day rustic country retreat, featuring a triple-gabled roof made of deep red Cort-Ten steel and plenty of outdoor space.
The three pavilions ascend upward from the street.
The ceramic floor tiles are from Ciot, while the ceramic wall tiles are from Céragrès.
Elena Stein in the kitchen of the weekend cottage she shares with her husband, Roland, their three teenage children, and the family dachshund, Lucy, in the quiet hamlet of Seeland, three hours north of Berlin.
Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
The home is elevated to allow for humidity protection and ventilation, but also in order to protect the biodiversity of the forest floor.
On a rocky bank, Hebra Arquitectos builds a breezy home that opens wide to nature.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
The experience is designed to be a total immersion with nature, a place of respite and wellbeing, silence and solitude. There is no cell service and no Wi-Fi -- and that is part of its appeal. “That gives it its serenity,” says Shenk. “You’re definitely by yourself out there.”
Nestled amongst native Araucaria trees, the cabin and its three elevated decks were carefully sited so as not to disturb any existing trees, which are protected by Chilean law. "This area is the only place on the planet where the Araucaria pine grows,
a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.
The first of three separate buildings on the property, the Glass House, dates to 1975 .
The getaway protrudes like a sculpture from the hillside.
A nighttime view reveals the glow of the pink interior and the entrance open to the backyard.
Designers Russell Pinch and Oona Bannon kept many of the architectural details of the 300-year-old cow barn they turned into a second home, including its terra-cotta roof tiles. The primary structural change took place on the front facade, which they tore down and rebuilt, opening space for a traditional oeil-de-boeuf window. The door on the left opens to a workshop. In addition to designing furniture, the couple also create interiors for select clients.
In one kitchen, the countertops are Corian, while in the other, you’ll find stainless steel. “We changed materials for each to give them a different identity,” says Elsley.
Fisher designed the 2,684-square-foot home for the family of artist Laurie Caplin and composer Loren-Paul Caplin. Laurie, who had lived on a boat in the Seine, wanted to bring a nautical feeling to the dwelling. Fisher responded with a curved roof that looks like a boat hull from the inside and a rolling wave from the outside—an homage to the nearby ocean and surf culture in Venice.