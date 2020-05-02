The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
Clad in white HardiePlank siding, the duplex was designed to mimic the industrial look of the shipping container extensions.
After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
