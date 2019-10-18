A double-sided fireplace serves as a way to unite the screened-in porch to the house’s main, open-plan living area.
Baldridge wanted the porch to feel like another room. “When you try to make screened porches look like they’re outside, [I think] they look terrible, so we chose to make it actually be a part of the house,” he says.
Narrow windows facing the street help create privacy on the upper level.
Architect Burton Baldridge’s design for a house in Austin features a cantilevered upper volume with a gabled profile that was in part inspired by the work of Dutch architects MVRDV. It juts out over the patio, outfitted with chaise longues by Harbour Outdoor and Adirondack chairs by Loll.