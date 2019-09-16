Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
A waterfront conversation pit brings a touch of midcentury glamour to this modern oasis in Miami Beach.
Mike and Lauren in the kitchen, which is outfitted with GE Profile and Ariston appliances.
The kitchen extends from inside to outside. Large sliding doors completely open up the interior living spaces to the exterior deck, which provides additional prep, dining, and cooking spaces.
Photo: Matt Titone
Inspired by the principle of Biomimicry, Free Spirit Spheres’ goal is to “create new ways of living that are well-adapted to life on earth over the long haul.” Based outside of Vancouver, the company specializes in tiny spherical tree houses that are works of art. You can even book an escape to spend the night in one at their forest hotels!
“Eichlers aren’t very big—that’s why so much emphasis was on the outside. The house had to look like it extended out.” —Bernard Trainor, landscape designer
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
“The kitchen is the room we use the most,” Sofie says. The dark gray walls and tonal accents make it cozy and cave-like, while natural illumination and light-toned accessories introduce airiness and circulation. Even in the colder months, the Egelunds spend most of their time there, and Sofie maintains that the stark darkness makes it a homey place to entertain guests and spend time with the family. “And,” she adds, “you can always go to the other floors if it gets too dark!” The kitchen island, shelves, glass, and ceramics are by Vipp.
#bath #spa #bath&spa #modern #interior #shower #chicago #fern Photo courtesy of Ranquist Development
The bathrooms saw the least significant changes. In the one nearest to the master bedroom, the shower and tub are original. White oak paneling provides continuity between the newly renovated spaces.
AIA architect David Hertz, known for 747 Wing House, looked to the structure of a butterfly wing when designing this Venice home. The inverted roof of Silver Triangle House (or Butterfly House) captures water that collects in a sump and is used for subsurface irrigation. The roof is just one of the home's sustainable features, which, Hertz says, "are not compromises to the design; they're part of the design." Photo by Laura Doss.
