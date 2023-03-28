SubscribeSign In
SHED also installed a large dormer on this side of the building to fully accommodate the new upper level plan, and get views of the apple orchard on the other side of the building.
A small table extends from the kitchen sink area and functions as a place to dine or work. A bench across from the dining/work table showcases more storage compartments.
