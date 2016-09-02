The bedroom is outfitted with a bed and side table from Ikea.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES
In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
The snug attic in this former fisherman’s cottage in Copenhagen contains the homeowner’s platform bed, custom-designed by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen to maximize storage and fit the unusual space.
The entire house is painted in one color: Sherwin Williams' Ibis White.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.