The cross-axis bridge is faced with full-height glazing to overlook views of the pond.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
A peek into the master bath.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
An architect and construction engineer couple build a sustainable, 624-square-foot abode for $221,580 in their Southeast Portland backyard.