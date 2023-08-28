SubscribeSign In
Is it or isn’t it by the modern master? We figured it out after architects Erik Amir and Dora Chi pulled off a reverent revamp.
Is it or isn’t it by the modern master? We figured it out after architects Erik Amir and Dora Chi pulled off a reverent revamp.
There are four bedrooms in the home, and this one takes full advantage of its perch on a hill with wraparound windows.
There are four bedrooms in the home, and this one takes full advantage of its perch on a hill with wraparound windows.
"This is the everyday living space, catering to family meals and entertaining,
"This is the everyday living space, catering to family meals and entertaining,
Kitty wanted to keep the peninsula that separates the kitchen from the dining room, as it’s a great prep spot and serving counter. The chartreuse color “feels a little retro, but also fresh today,” says Lin.
Kitty wanted to keep the peninsula that separates the kitchen from the dining room, as it’s a great prep spot and serving counter. The chartreuse color “feels a little retro, but also fresh today,” says Lin.
Light-toned ceramic tile stacked vertically and white quartz counters are a neutral counterpoint to the pops of chartreuse in the cabinetry. Lin interspersed the closed cabinetry with sections of String shelving, from a Scandinavian modular system originally designed by Nisse and Kajsa Strinning in 1949.
Light-toned ceramic tile stacked vertically and white quartz counters are a neutral counterpoint to the pops of chartreuse in the cabinetry. Lin interspersed the closed cabinetry with sections of String shelving, from a Scandinavian modular system originally designed by Nisse and Kajsa Strinning in 1949.
The new kitchen has custom walnut cabinetry throughout. “Walnut just creates that warmth and works well with a lot of mid-century materials,” says Lin. “It’s just a good base layer.”
The new kitchen has custom walnut cabinetry throughout. “Walnut just creates that warmth and works well with a lot of mid-century materials,” says Lin. “It’s just a good base layer.”
Light wood floors, new drywall, and a fresh coat of white paint now gives the house a luminous quality. The front entry is to the right of the fireplace, and there are now better sight lines into the kitchen and dining area to the left.
Light wood floors, new drywall, and a fresh coat of white paint now gives the house a luminous quality. The front entry is to the right of the fireplace, and there are now better sight lines into the kitchen and dining area to the left.
The dining room sits sandwiched between the remodeled kitchen and another seating area.
The dining room sits sandwiched between the remodeled kitchen and another seating area.
The bright-yellow entrance opens up to the home's main living room, where crisp white walls pop against the original wooden ceiling.
The bright-yellow entrance opens up to the home's main living room, where crisp white walls pop against the original wooden ceiling.
The L-shaped kitchen sits on the opposite side of the main entrance and merges with the wet bar and dining area.
The L-shaped kitchen sits on the opposite side of the main entrance and merges with the wet bar and dining area.
Upon entry, honey-hued wooden steps lead to the home's light-filled living room.
Upon entry, honey-hued wooden steps lead to the home's light-filled living room.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
light furniture- narrow legs / lots of seating
light furniture- narrow legs / lots of seating
Ren’s studio is located in the former garage, which she converted into an ADU.
Ren’s studio is located in the former garage, which she converted into an ADU.
The red masonry wall partially hides the interior from the entryway.
The red masonry wall partially hides the interior from the entryway.
The interiors are grounded by a simple palette of black and wood tones with a few pops of color.
The interiors are grounded by a simple palette of black and wood tones with a few pops of color.
She also introduced new masonry features in primary colors and reoriented the home’s glazing toward the backyard rather than the street.
She also introduced new masonry features in primary colors and reoriented the home’s glazing toward the backyard rather than the street.
Ren preserved the original footprint and massing of the 1956 ranch house while completely reenvisioning its circulation. She gutted the crowded interiors and inserted a new steel structure to create high ceilings and an open plan. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The oil painting over the living room sofa is Labyrinth Garden, by Darby Milbrath</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
The oil painting over the living room sofa is Labyrinth Garden, by Darby Milbrath
Ren von Hasseln studied architecture before founding Ren Ceramics, and she drew from both experiences as she transformed her midcentury ranch house in Ojai, California. Ren led the renovation of the property and crafted ceramic details found throughout the interior.
Ren von Hasseln studied architecture before founding Ren Ceramics, and she drew from both experiences as she transformed her midcentury ranch house in Ojai, California. Ren led the renovation of the property and crafted ceramic details found throughout the interior.
Naber defined the dining area with a wood beam treatment at the ceiling. "Our general contractor suggested raising the ceiling when we added the dining room so that the new space looked intentional and not a distinct add-on," Naber says. "So we upped the vertical height and decided to fill the extra area in with decorative beams."
Naber defined the dining area with a wood beam treatment at the ceiling. "Our general contractor suggested raising the ceiling when we added the dining room so that the new space looked intentional and not a distinct add-on," Naber says. "So we upped the vertical height and decided to fill the extra area in with decorative beams."
In the new dining room, the wall is lined with built-in maple cabinetry and topped with a white quartz counter. Naber defined the bar area with floating shelves and a backsplash composed of Glazed Brick tile from Clé Tile. Knowing that the large expanse of the back wall would draw the eye, Naber wanted a unique installation for it: the Roke mural wallpaper from Anewall. "This was one of the main ideas I had going into this addition," Naber says. "I love how it looks like the ocean and really ties the indoor in with the outdoor."
In the new dining room, the wall is lined with built-in maple cabinetry and topped with a white quartz counter. Naber defined the bar area with floating shelves and a backsplash composed of Glazed Brick tile from Clé Tile. Knowing that the large expanse of the back wall would draw the eye, Naber wanted a unique installation for it: the Roke mural wallpaper from Anewall. "This was one of the main ideas I had going into this addition," Naber says. "I love how it looks like the ocean and really ties the indoor in with the outdoor."
The new patio connects to a fire pit lounge area via the wood walkway. Naber worked with McCullough Landscape to fashion the cement and rock patio. Decomposed granite replaced the grass, and Naber planted succulents from her wedding alongside cacti and native plants for a more drought-tolerant landscape.
The new patio connects to a fire pit lounge area via the wood walkway. Naber worked with McCullough Landscape to fashion the cement and rock patio. Decomposed granite replaced the grass, and Naber planted succulents from her wedding alongside cacti and native plants for a more drought-tolerant landscape.
The pergola was removed, the exterior wall opened up, and a new dining room added. The 12-foot-long sliding pocket doors manufactured by Western Window Systems recede all the way into the wall for total indoor/outdoor flow. The new patio received cement tile—the Arc pattern from Clé Tile—its black and white palette coordinating with the new white paint and black window frames of the exterior.
The pergola was removed, the exterior wall opened up, and a new dining room added. The 12-foot-long sliding pocket doors manufactured by Western Window Systems recede all the way into the wall for total indoor/outdoor flow. The new patio received cement tile—the Arc pattern from Clé Tile—its black and white palette coordinating with the new white paint and black window frames of the exterior.
Jorge’s parents’ house is across the patio. “We believe we’re onto something here in terms of a societal shift,” says Jorge. “Not everyone wants to live in an apartment or condo. They can live in a home that’s part of a family compound.”
Jorge’s parents’ house is across the patio. “We believe we’re onto something here in terms of a societal shift,” says Jorge. “Not everyone wants to live in an apartment or condo. They can live in a home that’s part of a family compound.”
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The new, attached ADU is rented out as a passive source of income that is helping Amanda finance the project.</span>
The new, attached ADU is rented out as a passive source of income that is helping Amanda finance the project.
The compact, 54-square-foot kitchen is equipped with an induction cooktop (no gas used). The countertops are Create Stone's White Quartz made with 72-percent post-industrial waste.
The compact, 54-square-foot kitchen is equipped with an induction cooktop (no gas used). The countertops are Create Stone's White Quartz made with 72-percent post-industrial waste.
The view of dining area from the kitchen.
The view of dining area from the kitchen.

9 more saves