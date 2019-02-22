Plenty of white finishes give the interiors a clean, bright look.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
A dramatic vaulted foyer leads to a formal sitting room flanked by two custom seating areas with built-in day beds and louvered sun screens.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The large master suite has soaring ceilings and walls of glass.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
The street-to-street lot has upper and lower level parking for up to nine vehicles.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
An outdoor poolside shower and toilet.
