The living room, office, and kitchen are sunken into the concrete floor, providing delineation in the open plan. - Cupertino, California Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
The steps lead to a roof deck, where the owners can enjoy sweeping views of the ocean.
Bookshelves add extra utility to the undulating staircase in Tokyo's 921-square-foot Coil house. The space was designed by architect Akihisa Hirata for Sakura and Ryo Sugiura, a young couple with two children.
The two-story house is wrapped in redwood. Its box-like form would become one of the architect's signature design moves. A large double-height window in the living room provides views of the surrounding foliage.
In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.
Dotted by potted plants and lined with a simple iron gate, Casa Tuscania’s back patio aims to exist harmoniously with the wild environment just beyond.
Goolrick designed sliding partitions that when closed still allow light to flow through her 560-square-foot space, and when opened reveal cocoonlike sleeping quarters.
To allude to the nearby ocean, the architects designed a seaweed patterned for the interior of the garage door (seen here raised). It successfully reads like a leather padded wall and makes “the cube” feel that much more customized.
When you first approach the loft, you can choose to enter through a simple door, or through the garage door that slides back completely. This reveals the main workshop floor that has its own bathroom and painted concrete floors.
On the side of the home that faces the canal, the main kitchen’s aesthetic is decidedly elemental. Custom Eginstill hot-rolled steel cabinetry with recessed Gaggenau appliances surround a Carrara marble island.
The Shayan House takes full advantage of its canyon site.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Kitchen
The space-saving appliances are all from Bosch’s 500 and 800 series.
All furnishings were purchased on a budget. The rug and Friheten sleeper sectional in the living room, the Luftig oven hood, Norrsjön sink, Sektion cabinetry, and countertop in the kitchen, and the small dining counter with Glenn bar stools were all sourced from IKEA.
The architects created the illusion of more space by opening up the floor plan, repositioning the staircase and introducing sight lines to the large windows on the south side. Recurring black accents—from the dining room’s Serge Mouille light fixture to its tall bookcases—contrast the brightness of the crisp white walls. Walnut floors and lighter wood furniture like the Klaus Willhelm table and Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs cozy up the home, while colorful objects animate it. “We strongly believe that people do not need more space, they just need better-designed space,” Dubbeldam says.
The architects knocked out the kitchen’s back wall, where a single window had formerly let in a miniscule amount of light, and installed sliding glass doors instead. A soothing charcoal accent wall anchors the bright white cabinetry and Corian countertops, while pendant lights by Alvar Aalto hang above an oak island. The fixtures are from KWC, Dornbracht, and Catalano.
The team carried the concept of contrast through the exterior, juxtaposing the home’s 125-year-old red brick façade with vertical, black-stained cedar cladding at the back. “We wanted to celebrate the old alongside the new,” Dubbeldam says. Since the house is so well insulated, the extra heat that dark exteriors typically draw doesn’t penetrate beyond the boards’ surface.
