Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
The living room features a Malibu sofa from Kasala, and it sits above a Moroccan wool carpet the owner inherited.
The living room features a Malibu sofa from Kasala, and it sits above a Moroccan wool carpet the owner inherited.
The entryway features a family heirloom in the form of an antique dresser, which sits beneath a West Elm chandelier.
The entryway features a family heirloom in the form of an antique dresser, which sits beneath a West Elm chandelier.
Cast Architecture started a renovation on this property at the start of 2020, and finished a year later.
Cast Architecture started a renovation on this property at the start of 2020, and finished a year later.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
The renovation included an additional bathroom, to round out the total to two.
The renovation included an additional bathroom, to round out the total to two.