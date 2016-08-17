Half of the table can be manually raised to counter height, making an ideal serving, prep, or work station. “Don did all of the welding,” Lisa says, “and I’d hold the fire-spark cloth to protect the cabinets and wood bench.” Don originally wanted to have wood floors throughout the interior but for cost reasons decided to use lightweight concrete instead. “In order to make it as resilient to cracks as possible, the concrete is extra thick—two-and-a-half inches—and has fiberglass and wire mesh reinforcing,” he says. “It was polished and machine-troweled as it was being finished, the same as the lower-level concrete slab, so we could get a similar look throughout.”
Shophouses are a staple of Southeast Asian urban architecture. A team of designers including Yong Ter, Teng Wui, Andrew Lee, and Edwin Foo renovated this shophouse into a contemporary sanctuary over the course of two years. They left the roof completely open from the beginning of the original airshaft to the back of the house. The heart is a cooking/dining area with a 13-foot-long Indonesian table made from a single piece of teak.
Sullivan, a contractor, owns the remodeling company Impact Construction. He designed and performed the work in several stages, with collaboration from friends Kevin Nigri, AIA, and Stephen Strasser. The dining table, the Parsons model from Room & Board with a walnut top, is surrounded by Adelaide chairs from BoConcept. The Random pendant light is by Moooi.
An oversize oval black linen shade from Dogfork Lamp Arts hangs above a table Maca created out of a wood slab from West Marin-based artisan Evan Shively of Arborica. The bench seats are De La Espada; the brass candelabrum is vintage, sourced from 1stDibs. The credenzas are Bo Concept.
The Bedrock Plank A dining table by Terry Dwan for Riva1920 is made from solid walnut tree trunks with a raw iron base that maximizes under-the-table leg space. Price available upon request.
Cosse sofa by Philippe Nigro for Ligne Roset, $4,225. Curl up in this sofa and you’ll be cozy as a pea in a pod—the English translation of the French word cosse. The exposed frame comes in natural or anthracite-stained beech.
Despite its relatively simple-looking form, the Ruché is a highly labor-intensive piece of furniture, requiring a diverse range of craftspeople and talents.
