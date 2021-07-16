In another living area, custom shelving offers ample space to display collected memorabilia.
Last sold in 2012 for nearly $3,500,000, the five-bedroom property is now back on the market with a higher price tag of $10,000,000 after having been treated to a top-down restoration.
Another view of the gathering area showcasing the illuminated hallway, along with the extensive glazing that provides direct access to the backyard.
A long, glass-enclosed hallway leads to the sunken living room sited on the far end of the home.
As with many of his projects, Skinner designed the home to blend with nature. Upon arrival, a courtyard entry—planned around a central tree—places emphasis on the landscaped vegetation.
The orderliness of the home’s structure contrasts with the wildness of the plantings that surround it.
On the roof, Claudio and Aranza sit on salvaged blocks of wood around a “water mirror” that reflects the sky. On clear nights, you can gaze both up and down at the stars, an activity that gives Casa Cosmos its name.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
Aranza de Ariño and Claudio Sodi gave the architects at S-AR carte blanche to design their 850-square-foot beach retreat.
A sofa by Stephen Kenn Studio joins ceramic tables by artist Ben Medansky in the glass-walled living area. The AIM pendants are by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Flos and the Oda floor lamps are from Pulpo. The metal artworks are by Guy.
The home is spread across two floors.
Lagos has raised the cabin above the ground on supporting steel to avoid damaging any of the existing trees on site.
Inspired by the small scale of Japanese residences—in particular, Makoto Masuzawa’s 1952 Minimum House—architect Andrew Simpson designed his own economical 538-square-foot home set into a wooded site in Island Bay, a coastal suburb outside Wellington, New Zealand.
Upon his first visit to Tasmania, an island south of the Australian mainland, resident David Burns was immediately smitten with its varied, pristine landscape. Working with architecture firm Misho+Associates, he built a self-sustaining, 818-square-foot retreat that would allow him to completely unplug from urban life.
A small courtyard cut out of the center holds a sheltered terrace with an outdoor fireplace. This space separates the main living spaces from the bedrooms. #dwelllpow
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
While shopping for containers, Hill was instantly drawn to this one’s existing blue color and chose to buy it and leave it as is. Poteet added floor-to-ceiling sliding doors to allow light in, as well as a cantilevered overhang to shade a window on the left side, which houses a small garden storage area.
Owner Stacey Hill was instantly drawn to this shipping container’s existing blue color and chose to leave it unchanged. Architect Jim Poteet added floor-to-ceiling sliding doors to allow light in, as well as a cantilevered overhang to shade a window on the left side, which houses a small garden storage area.
The home’s interior design, featured in Vogue and widely celebrated, was an unusual foray into residential surrealism by Le Corbusier and his cousin, Pierre Jeanneret.
Custom skylights by Berkeley’s DeFauw Design+Fabrication set above scissor trusses let in the sunlight.
Katie and Danny MacNelly met as University of Virginia architecture students and started their own practice, ARCHITECTUREFIRM, along with another former UVA classmate. Together, the couple designed and built their family’s country retreat, a three-volume residence near Virginia’s James River.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
An antique floor lamp and signage pair with an oversize automotive painting, a rug by Rugstar in the main living space. The daybed and lounge chairs are from Norr11's Man seating collection; the pendant is by Cameron Design House.
In the master bedroom, Mori custom built a beveled edge bed with side drawers and lined with the windows with automatic curtains, both blackout and sheer.
The current family room (shown here), used to be old master bedroom and holds an original brick fireplace. The original ceiling heights were preserved while skylights were placed all around the perimeter of the main house.
The view from the bedroom on the third floor.
Photo courtesy of Built Architecture
Photo courtesy of Aryeh Kornfeld
She replaced the existing windows with custom JVK Vinduer designs, but could not alter the shape or size of the apertures. A VP Globe lamp by Verner Panton hangs from a corner of the living room, illuminating an RAR rocker by Charles and Ray Eames for Vitra.
