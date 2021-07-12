There are XX different prefabricated home models available at Benloch Ranch—each described as "mountain Modern"—or the opportunity to custom design a home. The most spacious model is The Icon, is a 2,650-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom family home that is available in both gable roof and wedged roof variations.
Working with a sumptuous material palette, Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects designed a sprawling new residence in Palo Alto for Mark and Laura Pine. The teak wood and handmade Danish bricks that define the exterior are used inside as well; distressed stainless steel panels by Chris French Metal sheathe one side of the upper volume. Blasen Landscape Architecture chose Peruvian feather grass to flank the entrance walkway.
Two covered aeries located off of the living room and the master suite (pictured) provide the client with a generous outdoor living space, rain or shine.
Fallingwater is located in the southwest mountains of Pennsylvania, known as the Laurel Highlands. Its color palette is derived from the surrounding nature: ochre, inspired by the rhododendrons, and Wright’s signature Cherokee red. He initially wanted the parapets to be donned in gold leaf, but the owners rejected the idea.
At Under, a Snøhetta-designed restaurant balanced on the Norwegian coast, guests dine 16 feet below the ocean’s surface. The tilted concrete tube gives the impression that it’s sliding into the sea. “The idea was to make a tube that would bring people from above sea level down under the sea,” lead architect Rune Grasdal told Dezeen. “That transition is easy to understand, but it’s also the most effective way to do it. It also feels secure, but you don’t feel trapped.” The angle was also designed with the building’s aquatic neighbors in mind. Over time the structure will become part of its environment, acting as an artificial reef. Marine research tools like cameras have been installed outside the restaurant to help scientists learn about the population, behavior, and diversity of the species living in this part of the North Atlantic.
