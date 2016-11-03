A circular tower echoes the former gas storage cylinder that once occupied its place. It houses a private study.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
All the cabinetry in the kitchen/dining area, including the door into the parlor bathroom, is of FSC-certified maple. Hand-blown lights of recycled glass hang over the dining table.
BA Residence is a minimal home located in Wilrijk, Belgium, designed by Vincent Van Duysen. Consideration of the highly residential character of the neighborhood and beautiful protected trees on the site were key influences to how the client’s brief was met. The architectural concept was developed around these parameters with traditional modernist references found in Mies Van Der Rohe’s Krefeld Villa’s or the brick residences of local Antwerpen architect Nachman Kaplansky. The use of materials – red brick, dark-grey window frames, large glass surfaces, and recessed eaves – makes reference to the cottage-villa typology, however, the consistent and rigorous application of these materials produces a new entity and atmosphere within the neighborhood. A timeless design that, because of its subdued manner, opposes the neo-kitsch villas to be found nearby. The concept for the house is driven by the format of the brick and its application across several stacked and offset geometries that aim to draw the garden into the interior, give the project a sculptural quality.
Burning the top one-eighth inch of each wood board is a natural way to preserve the timber and (paradoxically) make it fire resistant. Chemical preservatives, paints, and retardants are thus unnecessary. A further plus is the silvery beauty of the charred finish.
In February of 2007, two San Francisco art and travel addicts purchased a 3,200-square-foot former Chinese laundry and tooth-powder factory with column-free interiors and a zigzagging sawtooth roof in lower Pacific Heights. They customized a pair of shipping containers to accommodate their collection and reflect their passions, and hired a local company to sandblast the interior to expose the board-formed concrete walls and replace the carpeted floors with Georgia hickory pecan planks to further lengthen the loft and make it look more like a warehouse.
The new open kitchen features maple, quartz, steel + concrete finishes, as well as a custom slatted maple and plywood island.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
Here's a detail of the concrete wall, which features the formwork's imprints.
Board-formed concrete planters hold species fitting for the Pacific Northwest, including conifers and moss.
A spacious deck was created as part of the addition. A cantilevered concrete bench stretches out to the rear garden and complements the adjacent concrete wall.
Here you can really see the tilt-up concrete panels that Kurath designed for the space. Each was made to be small enough to go up with a forklift.
Here you can really see the tilt-up concrete panels that Kurath designed for the space. Each was made to be small enough to go up with a forklift. Don't miss a word of Dwell! Download our FREE app from iTunes, friend us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter!
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
