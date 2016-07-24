Chicken under glass? Apolo will settle for eggs for breakfast.
Alexander and Apolo find a sunny spot for story. The slanting roof and ample dappled light makes curling up no chore at all.
Those hammers and saws built a home for the family’s chickens, watched over by Apolo among outdoor furniture by Richard Schultz.
