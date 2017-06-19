Viggsö is a minimal residence located in Värmdö, Sweden, designed by Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor. A landscape of stone cliffs, wind bent pine trees, heather, and a forest floor of lichen and wild berries – this sparse yet rich site, coupled with a minimal budget, establishes the principles for this private residence at its origin. The design process largely focused on the development of a simple and economic structure in wood. The materiality of the house had to be efficiently transported and assembled on the island, yet able to withstand relatively large spans. The foundation, a series of posts, minimizes the houses touch on the ground condition, while elevating it to sit amongst the trees and vegetation. Simple planks connect the residence with the surrounding cliffs, following the aim to create an unassuming space within the landscape.