Local plants are abundant inside and out. Natural light and ventilation were key elements when designing the home. The result includes this interior courtyards that connects the house with the landscape by bringing it inside.
The staircase leading to the master suite features aluminum treads supported on stainless steel tubes. "We wanted something that would allow the resin panels behind it to reflect the light from the windows at the top of the stair," Slade says.
Green and Live House is a minimal home located in Nara, Japan, designed by Akka. The land is surrounded by trees and beautiful scenery, something the architects wanted to expose to the residents by providing large glazings and a balcony. In addition to the balcony, a study is situated adjacent to the staircase which also provide expansive views of the forest. A semi-private courtyard allows the residents to maintain a garden, and seamlessly integrate the outdoors with the interior.
Valhalla is a minimal residence located in London, England, designed by Denizen Works. Denizen Works were commissioned to transform the front elevation of a tired house in Highgate to complete a triptych of varied architectural approaches. Adjacent to our clients’ property there are two widely acclaimed pieces of contemporary residential design. Our clients had grown weary of comparison to their neighbors and asked Denizen Works to give new life to their street elevation converting it from a tired piece of mid-twentieth century modernism to a contextual and poetic piece of architecture. Viewed from up or down the hill, the new elevation appears closed, but on moving past the house, a ghost of the original house is visible. The project references the nearby Highgate cemetery and plays on the reflective material qualities of the immediate neighbor. The charred larch creates a contrast between the two properties, one reflecting the living trees opposite and ours clad in black, traumatized wood.
EDE is a minimal prefab home created by Brazil-based designers MAPA. The main objective was to allow homeowners to situate themselves in remote and beautiful environments that would otherwise be too difficult or expensive to build using traditional methods. The prefab home not only minimizes waste, but is constructed through a high-precision assembly process.
JINS Ageo Shop Renovation is a minimal space located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Schemata Architects. The interior design was intended to emphasize the effect of exposing the skeleton of the building. New interior walls were offset from the original wall lines, finished with brick tiles usually used for exterior finishes; shelves and display furniture were designed as independent elements detached from the building. Eyewear products vary in shapes and colors, and the designers collaborated with the graphic design office KIGI to introduce visual elements in the shop so that the products and the space can relate to each other in a free and independent way.
Ogikubo House is a minimal residence located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by 2001. The two-story residence features a balcony on the upper level that is accessible via sliding glazed doors. In addition, the lower level frontage also utilizes transparent sliding doors that are slightly concealed by a concrete wall toward the front of the site. Upon entering, only a staircase going up or down is revealed, maintaining the privacy of the residents.
Viggsö is a minimal residence located in Värmdö, Sweden, designed by Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor. A landscape of stone cliffs, wind bent pine trees, heather, and a forest floor of lichen and wild berries – this sparse yet rich site, coupled with a minimal budget, establishes the principles for this private residence at its origin. The design process largely focused on the development of a simple and economic structure in wood. The materiality of the house had to be efficiently transported and assembled on the island, yet able to withstand relatively large spans. The foundation, a series of posts, minimizes the houses touch on the ground condition, while elevating it to sit amongst the trees and vegetation. Simple planks connect the residence with the surrounding cliffs, following the aim to create an unassuming space within the landscape.
Yamashina House is a minimal residence located in Kyoto, Japan, designed by ALTS Design Office. The region features densely built plots that restrict usable space for gardens or green spaces. The architects wanted to create a sense of space and greenery, thus designed uniquely angled volumes to compensate. By bringing together several smaller volumes and connecting smaller spaces together, it was possible to have green areas dotted around the site, incorporating the exterior area into the building and creating a rich environment even with a limited plot.
Nakamura Residence is a minimal home located in Kochi, Japan, designed by Kidosaki Architects Studio. The frontage features a windowless concrete facade that is complemented by a series of wooden lattices that serve as the entryway. The staircase is built into the wall, and features a simple yet sophisticated aesthetic. The rear of the home features large windows in every room, maximizing natural light and outside exposure that is otherwise restricted from the front of the building.
House in Arayashiki is a minimal home located in Saga, Japan, designed by Yabashi Architect & Associates. The two-story wooden home is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood, and features a monolith facade with large windows that peer through to the other side of the building. A small terrace is accessible via sliding glazed doors that transition into the backyard.
Villa in Yoron is a minimal home located in Kagoshima, Japan, designed by CASE-REAL. Taking the view in consideration, within the low rise architectural volumes of the project, the master bedroom was kept on the ocean side to fulfill the given view, and rooms with other functions face inland. The large un-even space between these two volumes function as the main space, which become the path of the seasonal winds. The main living spaces function as a comfortable inner terrace. By installing mesh-like fixtures to the outer rims of the pent roof, a buffer zone was created to secure the safety of the interior from objects flying during the hurricanes as well as creating a comfortable opening for the panorama both opened and closed.
Fissure House is a minimal home located in London, United Kingdom, designed by Threefold Architects. Space was optimized by creating a single linear staircase occupying a triple height void or ‘fissure’ along the edge of the building. Internally, variety and excitement was achieved between floors by cutting back each floor plate to create dramatic views and glimpses of different living spaces. The character and materiality of existing brickwork was celebrated and complimented with new bespoke joinery and metalwork, embracing the strong craft tradition within the local area. New openings and external terraces were introduced at the rear transforming a once crowded and claustrophobic site into a spacious, light and multi-layered home.
Hiiragi’s House is a minimal residence located in Ehime, Japan, designed by Takashi Okuno & Associates. The home features a U-shape configuration that surrounds a courtyard, providing natural light and airflow throughout the space. The home is finished using diatomaceous earth and marble powder, as well as solid wood and cellulose fiber for thermal insulation. The main living area features double-height ceilings to promote transparency between the ground floor and upper level.
House in Hikarigaoka is a minimal residence located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by upsetters architects. The building features a covered parking space on the ground floor, a luxury that is sparse in the densely populated city of Tokyo. The staircase utilizes gaps to create transparency between the levels, and to allow natural light to fill the space. In addition, the architects placed large windows at the landing of each staircase to maximize light
The bathrooms feature the same polished concrete flooring and poured concrete counters found elsewhere in the home. A honed granite recessed shower provides a visual counterpoint to the sea of white and steel.
In the bathroom, the architects mounted a Kohler sink on a sloped, custom-slate countertop. Since the stone doesn’t hold up well in water, the architect switched to black mosaic tile in the shower. The faucets are from Cabano’s Century series.
“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
Prioritize either storage or easy cleaning. While extra storage is always nice, it is important to note freestanding vanities are also known for being harder to clean, since there are more corners and nooks where dust can hang out around them.
The master bathroom strikes a balance between the desires of both parties. Warm wood cabinets and floors mingle with the darker glass and stone setup in the shower area. “Although this was very much Lisa’s addition, there was an understanding between the two that Bruce had to be part of it,” Valerio says.
The blue bathroom tiles were inspired by a “Corbusian use of color,” according to the architect, and take advantage of the lowered floor to create a metaphorical step into a pool. The corrugated metal continues throughout, even wrapping around the walls of the shower.
In the bathroom, Roca wall tile in Rainbow Azul continues the citrus color scheme, and the floor is clad in ceramic plank. The Ikea sinks and faucets also helped the design come in on budget.
